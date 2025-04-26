Former Virginia Tech Offensive Tackle Parker Clements Signs As A UDFA With the Las Vegas Raiders
There were five Hokies drafted this weekend in the 2025 NFL Draft and now that the draft is over, there is going to be competition across the league to sign the undrafted players. One of the undrafted players is Virginia Tech offensive tackle Parker Clements and according to multiple reports, Clements is going to be signing a UDFA deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Clements played a lot of snaps over the last four seasons with the Hokies and in 2024, he finished with a PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade of 61.1, with a run blocking grade of 61.6 and 58.2 grade in pass blocking. In 2023, Clements played 830 snaps and finished with a 59.3 overall grade. His best season in terms of PFF grades was 2021, when he finished with a 74.1 overall grade, including a 75.0 grade in run blocking. Clements brings experience to the Raiders and will try and compete for a roster spot this spring and fall.
Today saw five Hokies get drafted. Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars), Jaylin Lane (Commanders), Dorian Strong (Bills), Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Eagles), and Aeneas Peebles (Ravens) all heard their names called today and were complemented by head coach Brent Pry:
“Aeneas came into our program as a transfer with no ego—he put his head down, worked hard, and fully integrated himself into our locker room. He will continue to be a culture driver at the professional level. He is a highly productive player with quick, active hands and a strong motor. He is someone who loves football and demonstrates that through an unmatched work ethic."
"The thing I love about APR is his fierce, competitive spirit. He never backs down from a challenge, in practice or a game. APR is a technician with his hands. He plays with great leverage and pad level and is always around the ball. His exceptional instincts as a pass rusher make him a constant disruptor who excels at making impactful plays."
"Dorian is the kind of player who loves to compete in coverage. He’s not only a highly skilled corner with exceptional physical traits—he’s the guy who will battle every play, contesting catches like it’s a personal challenge. He’s also a proven, reliable tackler and has a natural feel for the game with his field awareness. Dorian is a true technician that takes tremendous pride in his craft."
“As good a football player as Jaylin is, he’s an even better person. Off the field, Jaylin is known for his humility, leadership, and genuine care for others. He was named the Virginia College Football Humanitarian of the Year this past season for his outreach in the community. On the field, he is a versatile receiver who can stretch defenses. His speed helps him to get separation from defenders and he is productive after the catch. He is also a proven returner who will have an opportunity to earn touches in the NFL.”
“Bhayshul has a quiet confidence about him that I absolutely love. He is an explosive athlete with a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed but also runs with powerful legs and great contact balance which allows him to run through defenders. Bhayshul’s combine numbers were off the charts and he has tremendous upside at the next level.”
