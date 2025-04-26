Brent Pry reacts to Dorian Strong being drafted to the Buffalo Bills
Former Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 177th overall pick in the 6th round.
In the Upper Marlboro, MD, natives three years as a Hokie, Strong complied a decent 2024, with 32 tackles (20 solo), two interceptions, and six pass breakups.
Yet, 2023 looked stronger in many categories, as he reeled in impressive stats. As he was just the second FBS cornerback since 2014 with 300+ coverage snaps gave up less than 10 receptions and less than 100 yards receiving in a season.
In the Hokies' 2023 revival, where they finished 7-6 after a disappointing 1-3 start. Strong was named as an All-ACC Third Team member.
Despite his slight downturn in production, Strong was graded a 73.9 PFF score, and most importantly, he received an invite to Lucas Oil Stadium to showcase his skill.
Here is what current Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry said about Strong.
“Dorian is the kind of player who loves to compete in coverage. He’s not only a highly skilled corner with exceptional physical traits—he’s the guy who will battle every play, contesting catches like it’s a personal challenge. He’s also a proven, reliable tackler and has a natural feel for the game with his field awareness. Dorian is a true technician that takes tremendous pride in his craft.
Below are his stats at the combine
- Height: 6'1'
- Weight: 185 lbs
- Hand Size: 9 1/4"
- Arm Length: 30 7/8"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.50 (1.55 10-yard split)-18th best among cornerbacks
- Vertical Jump: 36.0" (10th best among cornerbacks)
- Broad Jump: 9' 8" (Last among cornerbacks)
Here is the scouting report on Strong courtesy of NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
Overview
"Long, instinctive cornerback who can be a disruptive press corner or scan the field for ball production in zone. Strong has average play strength getting off of blocks and tackling, but it doesn’t bother his press redirect or ability to effectively contest catches. He has issues matching route breaks and flipping to sprint against deep targets due to average hips and foot quickness. He plays with adequate field awareness and anticipation in reading the quarterback. Strong should begin his career as a backup, but his cover talent could ultimately overcome any coverage concerns on the next level."
Strengths
- Effective jab with lateral slide to sidetrack release and route timing.
- Studies quarterback from deep zone and anticipates his action.
- Plays with plus instincts and route anticipation in his drops.
- Stays tight to wideout’s chest when phasing the route.
- Takes clues from receiver’s eyes to time his turn and locate.
- Hand swipes at catch point are accurate and well-timed.
- Drops low and takes out runner’s legs with a wrap or chop.
Weaknesses
- Leggy movements create lagging change of direction in space.
- Small stalls with his turn-and-run and lateral transitions.
- Greedy intentions create opportunity to beat him with high/low and double-moves.
- Targeted by physical perimeter blocking from Vanderbilt.
- Flies into run support with steep angles and will lose contain.
