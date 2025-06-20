Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: Clemson Transfer Sherrod Covil Jr Looks To Make His Mark in the Secondary
As we begin to wrap up our "Fresh Faces" series, it is finally time we talk about one of the most high-profile transfers that head coach Brent Pry has wrapped up during his tenure.
Now, why is Virginia Tech in this position? It is simple: The Hokies were matched with massive expectations heading into the 2024/25 season. Some people were expecting the Hokies to be a dark horse for the College Football Playoff, at least a contender for the ACC. Instead, the Hokies fell well below the standards, totaling just six wins and ultimately being faced with a lot of incoming changes.
Even before the Hokies fell to Minnesota in a 24-10 loss to the Duke's Mayo Bowl, before that game, the Tech had announced they were moving on from former defensive coordinator Chris Marve. After that loss, offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen departed the Hokies to move to Ohio State, where he will stand in line as the offensive line coach.
It wasn't all changes for the Hokies staff alone, over 30 players left the squad either to graduation, the NFL Draft or the 30 names through the transfer portal.
While Pry was in the midst of a shuffling staff and team, the Hokies made a major snag, Clemson safety Sherod Covil Jr.
Covil was a reserve safety for the Tigers, and for his career, he totaled 32 tackles and one pass deflection. He is originally from Chesapeake, VA, and was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. As a prospect, the 247Sports composite ranked him as the No. 205 player in the country, No. 16 safety in the country, and No. 7 player in the state of Virginia. At Pro Football Focus, Covil finished with a 50.8 defensive grade in 124 snaps, including a 74.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, he finished with a 60.3 grade in 120 snaps and in 2022, he finished with a 68.2 grade in 258 snaps.
Covil took the offer before Christmas, and it was reported he committed to the Hokies in mid-December.
Covil won't necessarily be a shoo-in for the Hokies but his depth of experience will prove vital in a new system by new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes.
