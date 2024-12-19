Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Commitment From Clemson Transfer Safety Sherrod Covil Jr
Virginia Tech has been one of the hardest hit teams when it comes to the transfer portal, but they finally landed their first transfer commitment tonight. Clemson saftey Sherrod Covil Jr officially committed to the Hokies tonight and gives them help in the secondary.
Virginia Tech has lost a lot of talent in the secondary to the transfer portal this offseason, but Covil gives them an experienced safety who should be able to make an impact right away. The Hokies are losing Mose Phillips, Jalen Stroman, Mansoor Delane, and Dorian Strong. Covil was a reserve safety for the Tigers and for his career, he totaled 32 tackles and one pass deflection. He is originally from Chesapeake, VA and was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. As a prospect, the 247Sports composite ranked him as the No. 205 player in the country, No. 16 safety in the country, and No. 7 player in the state of Virginia. At Pro Football Focus, Covil finished with a 50.8 defensive grade in 124 snaps, including a 74.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, he finished with a 60.3 grade in 120 snaps and in 2022, he finished with a 68.2 grade in 258 snaps.
Here is the scouting report from when Covil was a prospect from 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn:
"Has frame to support 200 pounds. Can play free or strong safety, and could plug in as nickel as well. Excels on field for one of top teams in Virginia. Is college ready for a strength standpoint. Tough, physical player with closing speed and a devastating hitter who delivers big, clean hits. Loves to compete. Never misses a chance to make a physical, aggressive tackle. Plays fast but excellent body control. Has ideal timing and good ball skills while also being technically sound. Routinely covers 20 yards to make a hit or open field tackle. Improved man-to-man cover skills from junior season. Jams and re-routes receivers regularly when matched up in the slot. Shows he an ability to flip hips and cover outside of numbers. Instinctual and quick to recognize plays. Excellent reaction time. Can sort through traffic and locate ball carrier. Can stack and shed but often beats the block. Has mentality to come and stuff run. Shows blitzing ability. Size concerns at a shade under 6-foot but does have plus length. Bigger receivers can win 50-50 balls because of size. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. NFL draft mid-round potential."
Virginia Tech has a lot of holes to fill on their roster, but Covil has potential and should be able to step in right away.
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Cornerback Mansoor Delane Lands at LSU
Virginia Tech Legend Michael Vick Reportedly Interviews for Norfolk State Head Coaching Position
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Set To Host Transfer Cornerback This Week