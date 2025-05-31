Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What Will Oklahoma State Transfer QB Garret Rangel Bring To The Hokies?
Today marks another edition of the All Hokies on SI transfer overview compiled by the staff on the site.
The subject of today's overview is former Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel.
Rangel was snatched by the Hokies and will likely fall under QB Kyron Drones. Rangel played three seasons in Stillwater, with 2022 being the year he saw the most snaps. That season, Rangel threw for 711 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 51% of his passes. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Rangel played 229 snaps during the 2022 season and finished with a 49.0 overall grade on offense. In 2023, Rangel played 68 snaps; he then played 66 snaps last season.
While Rangel did not wow the stat sheet under head coach Mike Gundy, Rangel showed his strong arm at high school. Rangel completed 594-of-862 passes for 9,333 yards and 101 touchdowns during his high school career Rangel also finished his senior season with 127-of-187 passes for 2,049 yards and 24 touchdowns against just three interceptions as a senior.
Rangel is an Irving, Texas native where he attended Lone Star High School.
Coming out of high school, Rangel held offers from, Missouri State, Nevada, Vanderbilt, Houston, North Texas, Tulsa, Northwestern, Utah, and the Hokies. Rangel was likely recruited by current offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, as Montgomery was Tulsa head coach when Rangel was coming out of high school.
Rangel will not find the No.2 spot with ease, after William "Pop" Watson's rise to Tech fan favorite last season, Rangel will have to stubbornly prove his worth to the Hokies.
Joining Drones, Watson, and Rangel are freshman Kelden Ryan and A.J. Brand as possible backups, pushing the envelope with Rangel.
Rangel is one of the 30 transfers Brent Pry has tacked onto a Virginia Tech squad that was muddled by 30 transfers on the way out.