Full Game Preview and Score Prediction for Virginia Tech Football vs. Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG — After back-to-back one-score losses, Virginia Tech football looks to snap its two-game skid when it hosts Georgia Tech today in Lane Stadium.

Game Preview

The Hokies (4-2, 1-2 ACC) started 4-0 for the first time since 2017, but a 35-33 loss to Pitt, marked by a 35-10 Panthers run over 35-plus minutes and fifth-year kicker John Love's missed 36-yard game-deciding attempt, handed Virginia Tech its first loss of the year.

Against Cal, Love missed tries from 55 and 39 yards out, while the Hokies' secondary allowed 321 yards to Golden Bears backup Jackson Brousseau. It was the first start at Cal for Brousseau, and it was the second-highest single-game passing yardage of his career.

After conceding a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech produced one of its own with 1:15 remaining to take a slim 20-19 lead. However, the Golden Bears marched down the field in 57 seconds, taking the lead back with 18 seconds remaining.

Virginia Tech mounted a spirited rally that worked its way down to the 7-yard line, but Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's throw to a contested Luke Reynolds was incomplete, sealing Virginia Tech's first set of back-to-back one-score losses since September 2024.

The Hokies now enter today's clash with Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) in a potentially must-win situation to jump-start their 2026 season again. The Yellow Jackets, who claimed their first FBS victory of the season last week, are perhaps in the opposite situation.

Georgia Tech upset previously undefeated Duke 28-25 in Atlanta, with running back Trelain Maddox rushing for 81 yards and three touchdowns. The Hokies and Yellow Jackets have split their last two matchups, with Virginia Tech taking down a Haynes King-less Georgia Tech team 21-6 in 2024 in Blacksburg. Last year's matchup was a 35-20 handling that went the Yellow Jackets' way.

Georgia Tech is without Haynes King or Jamal Haynes this year; King is now with the Carolina Panthers, and Haynes is with the Cincinnati Bengals. That change also extended to the Yellow Jackets' staff, which lost Buster Faulkner to Florida.

At quarterback, Georgia Tech is now anchored by Alberto Mendoza. The younger brother of 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, the junior has thrown for 1,193 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. His quarterback rating of 56.7 slots in at No. 66.

The Yellow Jackets' rushing attack has been unfruitful, however. Georgia Tech will be without Malachi Hosley for the fifth straight week, and leading rusher Justice Haynes — a Michigan transfer who's rushed for 462 yards and three scores — is doubtful for today's contest. Maddox (159 yards, four TDs) will be critical to keeping the Yellow Jackets' ground game afloat if Haynes can't go; as no other running back on the roster has recorded more than four carries this season.

The Yellow Jackets lost to Colorado 14-13 and then-No. 18 Tennessee 45-24 to open the season before thrashing FCS Mercer 44-11 for their first victory of 2026. However, the following week, Stanford quarterback Davis Warren threw for a career-high 396 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinal notched a 34-27 comeback win over Georgia Tech.

Meanwhile, Grunkemeyer will look to continue a strong start to the season that's seen him throw for 1,734 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. Tight end Luke Reynolds has racked up a team-high 41 receptions for 431 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver — and punt returner — Que'Sean Brown has put up a team-high 434 receiving yards on 40 catches. As a returner, Brown has taken nine punt returns for 210 total yards, including a 79-yard near-house-call against Old Dominion.

Virginia Tech will look to revive its ground game Saturday, leaning on the tandem of Jeffrey Overton Jr. (528 net yards, four TDs) and Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (283 yards, five TDs). Overton has started the Hokies' last two games after rushing for a career-high 209 yards against Boston College on Sept. 26.

Virginia Tech's secondary, which has conceded 209.3 yards per game entering Saturday, will be hoping its luck turns around, however. The Hokies haven't secured a turnover at all since Week 2 against Old Dominion, and their only interception (cornerback Thomas Williams) came in the season opener against VMI.

Virginia Tech's contest against the Yellow Jackets kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET, with coverage for the contest available on the ACC Network.