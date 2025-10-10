Game Preview and Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech
Short-term memory has become the most important trait for this Hokies team.
The good thing about last week was that Virginia Tech stayed in the game until the end. If anyone believed the Hokies were going to walk out of this with a confident win, then they hadn't seen how the Demon Deacons played as of late. It was only a matter of time before they came out a tight matchup on top.
The Hokies are now 1-1 in the ACC. A top-15 team in the country awaits them in Georgia Tech. This year's iteration of Techmo Bowl doesn't look like one that will go in Virginia Tech's favor. However, no game has a clear favorite within the ACC. 2017 was the last time the Hokies lost in Bobby Dodd Stadium. They're 3-1 in their last four matchups; however, Brent Key has the Yellow Jackets on a mission in 2025.
So, how will the Hokies fare in this year's TechMo Bowl?
Making Plays When They Matter
There's no question that this team can compete after what was shown against NC State. They beat a dynamic threat in C.J. Bailey and one of the most electric running backs in the conference in Hollywood Smothers. That game showed their big play ability in the backfield, with Terion Stewart having a breakout performance. However, he exited last week's game with a apparent upper body injury.
His absence didn't emphasize Marcellous Hawkins needing to step up; it showed the Hokies' need for the pass game to flourish. As of now, the pass game remains stagnant. The pair of Greenes have flashed when given the ball, and Benji Gosnell finally seems to be getting the ball. Speedsters like Cameron Seldon and Takye Heath are getting more involved, not allowing defenses the ability to focus on one aspect of the receiver room. As of right now, Drones is yet to show an ability to take over games like he has in previous years.
He was tasked with taking the team into the win column in the fourth quarter last week, and he didn't pull through. He's thrown nine touchdowns to four interceptions on the year. He's turned the ball over in four of six games. His rushing ability has improved since Philip Montgomery took over coaching duties, but the passing game has only succeeded against minuscule secondaries. Georgia Tech is a step beyond.
Yellow Jackets in the Trenches
Brent Key has the Yellow Jackets lined up for ACC supremacy. They were almost upset by Wake Forest, but escaped with a win. Georgia Tech has been assertive in the trenches on both sides of the ball. They shred defenses with a dominant run game. They average six yards per carry, led by quarterback Haynes King. He hasn't eclipsed 1,000 yards on the year yet, but that's not a dig on his passing ability. He makes plays when they count in the backfield and through the air. However, King knows he reigns supreme on the ground.
Pair him with Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley, and you've got a run game that is unmatched within the ACC. Their defense, however, is what will make or break this matchup. Their pass rush hasn't seen as much success in previous years, but it is nothing to gloss over. Their secondary has held the opposing teams to fewer passing yards than Georgia Tech's offense in all but one game. No matter how many hits King takes, he gets back up and runs through defenses the next play.
Final Prediction
It's hard to see this going Virginia Tech's way, based on Georgia Tech's run game and their scrappy style of play. If the Hokies have any chance of taking this game, going by Wake Forest's strategy is the best course of action.
We've yet to see the Hokies have aggressive playcalling. They need to go up early and nullify the Yellow Jackets' attempt to possess the ball. It may sound like a broken record, but for Virginia Tech to triumph tomorrow, Drones needs a takeover this week. No one is expecting dominance, but this team is in need of confidence. Drones appeared more poised against the Wolfpack; if he can tap into that same poise this week, this matchup will be closer than expected, though it's hard to bet against a team that looks bound for the ACC Championship.