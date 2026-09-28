Game Time Set for Week 6 Clash Between Virginia Tech And Cal

Virginia Tech football's game time has been set for its contest against California on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Virginia Tech football's game at Cal on Saturday, Oct. 10, is a 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) kickoff on either ESPN2 or the ACC Network. #Hokies — David Cunningham (@therealdcunna) September 28, 2026

Early look at Cal

The Hokies and Golden Bears will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) in Berkeley, Calif., with Virginia Tech entering the clash at either 5-0 (2-0 ACC) or 4-1 (1-1 ACC). The contest against Cal will be aired on either ESPN2 or the ACC Network. The Hokies play Pitt this Friday (Oct. 2) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tech is 1-1 against Cal; it lost the first matchup 52-49 in the 2003 season, but claimed a 42-34 double-overtime victory on Oct. 24, 2025. It'll be the first-ever matchup between the two programs in California (2003 was in Phoenix, Ariz.; 2025 was in Blacksburg, Va.).

Virginia Tech is 4-0 (1-0 ACC) to start its season, winning its first four games of the season for the first time since the 2017 season. The Hokies opened their season with a 73-3 demolition of VMI, scoring their most points in a single game since the 1995 season against Akron (77). Virginia Tech then defeated Old Dominion 44-21; the victory came nearly a calendar year after the Monarchs' 45-26 win in 2025, one that led to the firing of then-head coach Brent Pry a day later.

On Sept. 19, Virginia Tech won in its first road game of the season, taking down Maryland 35-26 in College Park, Md. The win was the Hokies' first against a Power Four non-conference opponent since West Virginia in the 2017 season opener, snapping a 15-game losing streak against such foes.

Virginia Tech then claimed a 21-14 come-from-behind victory over Boston College this past Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. rushed for a career-high 209 yards on the ground, totaling 140 yards in the final quarter — including a 76-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Hokies the lead.

Through four games, Overton has logged 409 net rushing yards (102.3 yards/game) and has reached the end zone four times.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer is 101-for-136 (74.3%) four games into his tenure with the Hokies, throwing for 1,012 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Tight end Luke Reynolds, a junior transfer from Penn State, has logged 280 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns on a team-high 30 receptions, while wide receiver Que'Sean Brown's totaled 224 receiving yards and a receiving score. Brown also has returned eight punts for 204 yards.

Should Virginia Tech win against the Panthers Saturday, it'll be the first time since 2005 that the Hokies have opened their season 5-0.