Games That Will Affect Virginia Tech During Its Bye Week

Virginia Tech won't take the field this weekend, but that doesn't mean the Hokies won't have plenty to pay attention to across the ACC.

Following a 20-16 victory over Clemson, Virginia Tech (6-2, 3-2 ACC) enters its bye week riding a two-game winning streak, having already secured bowl eligibility in James Franklin's first season at the helm. However, with four games remaining, the Hokies still have an opportunity to improve their positioning within a crowded conference race.

Here are four games that could have the biggest impact on Virginia Tech during its week off.

SMU at Syracuse — Noon, ESPN2

Perhaps the most important matchup for Virginia Tech is SMU's trip to Syracuse, particularly with the Hokies scheduled to visit Dallas on Nov. 6.

The Mustangs have emerged as one of the ACC's stronger contenders. A Syracuse upset would give the Hokies an opportunity to face an SMU team coming off a conference loss and one that would be sitting at two ACC losses.

Regardless of Saturday's outcome, Virginia Tech's upcoming trip to Dallas will play a major role in determining how high the Hokies can climb in the standings.

California at NC State — Noon, ACC Network

Virginia Tech fans should have a clear rooting interest when California travels to Raleigh. The Golden Bears defeated the Hokies 25-20 on Oct. 10, giving California a valuable head-to-head advantage should the programs finish with identical conference records.

A loss to NC State helps create separation between Virginia Tech and one of its direct competitors in the ACC standings. With the Hokies unable to avenge their earlier defeat, additional California losses would be particularly beneficial.

Virginia at Wake Forest — 3:45 p.m., ESPN2

Although Virginia Tech won't face Virginia until Nov. 28, Saturday's matchup could carry significant implications for both programs.

The Cavaliers enter the weekend following a narrow 19-16 loss to Duke, while Wake Forest has established itself among the ACC's leading contenders.

It's one of the rare occasions where Virginia Tech fans should be rooting for UVA; a Wake Forest loss could open the door for the Hokies to climb further up the ACC standings, since the Demon Deacons only have one loss in league play (Miami).

Georgia Tech at Pitt — 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Much like California, Pittsburgh holds a head-to-head advantage over Virginia Tech following its 35-33 victory in Blacksburg earlier this month. Virginia Tech defeated Georgia Tech 34-24 on Oct. 17, and a Yellow Jackets victory over Pitt would help the Hokies by handing the Panthers another conference defeat.

Ultimately, Virginia Tech still controls its ability to finish the season strong, with matchups against SMU, Miami and Virginia, plus a home bout with Stanford, remaining. However, a favorable collection of results Saturday could leave the Hokies in a better position before they return to action next Friday.