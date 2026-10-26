Grading Virginia Tech's Position Groups In Its 20-16 Win Over Clemson

Virginia Tech football became bowl-eligible Saturday courtesy of its 20-16 down-to-the-wire victory over Clemson. The Hokies entered the fourth quarter in a six-point hole, but thanks to a 47-yard John Love field goal and a go-ahead throw to tight end Luke Reynolds with 1:44 to go, Virginia Tech rallied for its first victory over the Tigers since 2007. Here's how I grade out each of the Hokies' position groups:

Quarterbacks: B

Grunkemeyer's performance was far from spectacular statistically, but the junior quarterback possessed solid composure in difficult circumstances. The Penn State transfer completed 20 of his 32 passing attempts for 156 yards — Grunkemeyer's second-lowest passing yards total of the year, only behind the Boston College (147) gmae — and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. Clemson's defensive front consistently pressured Grunkemeyer, bringing him down for six sacks.

The Penn State transfer completed 20 of his 32 passing attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception. Clemson's defensive front consistently pressured Grunkemeyer, bringing him down for six sacks.

Still, he delivered when Virginia Tech needed him most, orchestrating an 11-play, 69-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. His 5-yard touchdown pass to Reynolds on fourth-and-1 ultimately decided the contest.

Running Backs: D+

Virginia Tech's rushing attack struggled considerably against Clemson's defensive front, finishing with just 70 yards on 37 attempts, an average of 1.9 yards per carry. Jeffrey Overton Jr. was the Hokies' leading running back with 26 rushing yards, but consistent running lanes were difficult to find throughout the contest. Fifth-year tailback Marcellous Hawkins Jr. was held to only 12 net yards.

Not all the blame belongs to the backfield, considering Clemson's defensive line frequently disrupted plays before they could develop. Nevertheless, Virginia Tech will need considerably more production from its running backs moving forward.

Wide Receivers: C+

The Hokies' receiving corps contributed to several important drives but struggled to generate consistent separation and explosive plays against Clemson's secondary. Virginia Tech's passing attack was largely limited to shorter completions, with Grunkemeyer averaging fewer than five yards per attempt.

Que'Sean Brown was the clear standout, finishing with five receptions for 69 yards, averaging 13.8 yards per catch. Brown accounted for Virginia Tech's longest reception of the night, a 27-yard gain, and provided much-needed production in a passing attack that struggled to generate explosive plays. He also added 22 yards on two rushing attempts.

Beyond Brown, however, the production was relatively limited. Ayden Greene recorded two receptions for 14 yards, while Tyseer Denmark and Davion Brown each contributed one catch for seven and six yards, respectively. No Virginia Tech wide receiver other than Brown surpassed 15 receiving yards.

Tight Ends: A

If there was one offensive position group deserving of the highest possible grade, it was Virginia Tech's tight ends. Junior Luke Reynolds finished with seven receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for both of the Hokies' trips to the end zone.

His first touchdown capped a 17-play, 87-yard drive in the second quarter, while his second came on the decisive fourth-down conversion with 1:44 left in the final frame. Reynolds has established himself as one of Ethan Grunkemeyer's most reliable targets, and Saturday's performance further demonstrated his importance to Virginia Tech's offense, particularly in critical situations.

Ja'Ricous Hairston also contributed to the passing attack, recording one reception for six yards. The tight end group collectively accounted for eight receptions, 50 yards, and both of Virginia Tech's touchdowns through the air (both by Reynolds).

Offensive Line: D+

Virginia Tech's offensive line endured one of its more difficult outings of the season against Clemson's talented defensive front. The Tigers recorded six sacks and 10 tackles for loss, consistently disrupting the Hokies' offensive rhythm. Clemson's Will Heldt was particularly effective, finishing with two sacks.

The lack of running lanes was equally concerning, as Virginia Tech struggled to establish any semblance of a consistent ground game. Despite holding up well enough to help Virginia Tech orchestrate its game-winning drive, the offensive line's struggles throughout the contest highlighted several areas that still need improvement.

Defensive Line: A-

Virginia Tech's defensive front was instrumental in keeping the Hokies within striking distance throughout Saturday's contest. The defense finished with four sacks and 13 tackles for loss, repeatedly disrupting Clemson's offensive possessions.

Jason Abbey and Eric Mensah each recorded a sack, with Mensah collecting the first of his collegiate career. Mylachi Williams also delivered one of the game's most important plays, sacking Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds on fourth down to seal the victory.

Linebackers: B+

Virginia Tech's linebackers played an important role in limiting Clemson's offensive production, particularly in critical situations.

Kaleb Spencer led the position group with nine tackles, including two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Noah Chambers followed with six tackles and two tackles for loss, while Keon Wylie added five tackles and another tackle for loss.

The unit wasn't without its struggles, particularly against Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds, who rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown. Nevertheless, the linebackers helped the Hokies hold Clemson to just three conversions on 14 third-down attempts.

Defensive Backs: B

Virginia Tech's secondary delivered several important plays throughout Saturday's victory, with corner Jaquez White leading the entire defense in tackles.

White finished with 11 tackles, including eight solo stops, and recorded a crucial seven-yard sack of Reynolds during Clemson's final drive. Safety Tyson Flowers also contributed three tackles, half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. Although Clemson completed 20 of its 26 passing attempts, the Tigers managed just 153 passing yards and failed to score a touchdown through the air.

Special Teams: A-

John Love was dependable when Virginia Tech needed him, converting field goals from 37 and 47 yards while making both extra-point attempts. His eight points also moved him into third place on Virginia Tech's all-time scoring list with 340 career points.

Nathan Totten averaged 45.4 yards across five punts, including two that traveled at least 50 yards. However, an unsuccessful fake punt prevented the unit from earning a higher grade.