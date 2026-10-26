Three Biggest Storylines for Virginia Tech's Final Month of The 2026 Season

Virginia Tech has already accomplished something that seemed far from guaranteed entering the 2026 season: securing bowl eligibility before November.

Following Saturday's 20-16 victory over Clemson, Virginia Tech (6-2, 3-2 ACC) has won consecutive games against Georgia Tech and Clemson to rebound from a two-game skid that kicked off October. The victory over the Tigers was particularly significant, marking Virginia Tech's first win over Clemson since 2007 and providing arguably the biggest result of James Franklin's first season in Blacksburg.

However, with four regular-season games remaining, the Hokies still have plenty to play for. Virginia Tech will return from its bye week to face SMU on Nov. 6 before hosting Stanford, traveling to Miami, and closing the regular season against Virginia at Lane Stadium.

Here are three of the biggest storylines to monitor as the Hokies enter the final month of the regular season.

No. 1: Can Virginia Tech's offense find consistency?

Despite Virginia Tech's encouraging 6-2 start, offensive consistency remains one of the team's biggest concerns heading into November.

The Hokies struggled considerably against Clemson, finishing with just 70 rushing yards on 37 attempts while allowing six sacks. Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 20 of his 32 passing attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns, but the offense averaged just 3.3 yards per play.

While Grunkemeyer ultimately delivered the game-winning touchdown pass to Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech's inability to establish a consistent rushing attack nearly cost it the contest.

Franklin acknowledged following Saturday's victory that the upcoming bye week presents an important opportunity for the Hokies to get healthier, particularly along the offensive line.

Another concern is Virginia Tech's recurring third-quarter struggles. Clemson outscored the Hokies 13-0 immediately following halftime, continuing a troubling pattern in which Virginia Tech has been outscored 44-10 in third quarters across its five conference games. With matchups against SMU and Miami approaching, the Hokies cannot afford extended offensive droughts against opponents capable of putting points on the scoreboard quickly.

No. 2: How high is Tech's ceiling in Franklin's first season?

Entering the season, a reasonable objective seemed to be demonstrating meaningful improvement following a disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2025. Eight games into Franklin's tenure, the Hokies have already doubled their previous win total, secured bowl eligibility, and defeated Clemson on the road for the first time in 19 years.

Eight games into Franklin's tenure, the Hokies have already doubled their previous win total, secured bowl eligibility, and defeated Clemson on the road.

The Hokies have opportunities to strengthen their resume against SMU and Miami, two programs that have positioned themselves among the ACC's more formidable teams.

Although Virginia Tech's two conference losses complicate its path toward the ACC Championship Game, the possibility of an eight- or nine-win regular season remains on the table if the Hokies can split their final four games or win three of the four.

However, the Hokies must demonstrate that their victory over Clemson was more than an isolated breakthrough. Winning consistently against quality conference opponents would offer further evidence that Virginia Tech's rebuild is progressing ahead of schedule.

No. 3. Can Virginia Tech finish strong against its biggest rival?

While the Hokies' upcoming contests against SMU and Miami carry significant implications for their conference standing, the regular-season finale against Virginia presents another important opportunity. Virginia Tech will welcome the Cavaliers to Lane Stadium on Nov. 28, with the Commonwealth Cup on the line. Virginia won in 2025, but the Hokies won 19 of the previous 20 meetings (2004-2024).

Though the Hokies have historically dominated the series in the 21st century, past success provides no guarantees, particularly with both programs navigating new circumstances in 2026. Virginia is 4-4 (2-3 ACC), absorbing its third loss in league play with a 19-16 loss to Duke in an ACC title rematch in Charlottesville.

Virginia Tech has accomplished enough to ensure its season will extend beyond November, but the next four games will help determine how Franklin's debut campaign is remembered.