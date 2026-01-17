Has Virginia Tech's Transfer Portal Class Made Them Contenders in the ACC?

The amount of talent funneling into Blacksburg right now may feel surreal for Hokie fans. The Hokies are among the nation's best in both high school recruiting and the transfer portal. James Franklin is following up on every promise he made when he first entered in November. He's become the x-factor of this seismic shift of talent.

Virginia Tech currently sits at fifth on the On3 team transfer portal rankings. 247Sports has them a little lower at 17, but they still have a top-three class among ACC programs. They addressed positions of dire need and reinforced their younger units with proven talent. The common theme with most of these transfers, outside the Happy Valley ties, is the years of eligibility remaining. These new Hokies are coming in to grow and flourish a culture and provide the team with a heightened ceiling for multiple seasons.

Many expected an aggressive approach from Franklin this offseason. This level of aggressiveness in the portal is one that's never been seen from the former Nittany Lion. Their success this offseason has not only raised the question on if the Hokies could contend in the ACC, but has made the possibility creep closer towards reality.

Riding On Upside

This roster has been built with a championship image. The challenge will be playing up to those expectations. Franklin's roster, while talented, is widely unproven.

I’m not sure there is a feeling on this planet that can replicate scoring the go-ahead TD in crunch time and leaping into an inflatable bowl of Frosted Flakes right next to the end zone.



Que’Sean Brown really got to live today. pic.twitter.com/0GcozGxt44 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 31, 2025

The most well-known talent is at receiver. Que'Sean Brown was a strong option out of the slot for Duke in 2025. He was Darian Mensah's top guy behind Cooper Barkate. His ability to work the middle of the field and create plays after the catch shows shades of what Jaylin Lane did in Blacksburg. Former five-star tight end Luke Reynolds is also geared up for an immediate impact. What he's put on tape in his young career with fellow transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer has already set the groundworks for improvement on offense.

The main gripe about this roster is still the offensive line. The Hokies have reloaded in the front seven and the secondary. They recruited well in the trenches and retained some key pieces, but none of them hold immediate answers for the inconsistencies they had in pass protection. The run blocking schemes will remain strong. Protecting the quarterback is one of the most important factors in building a strong team. A wealth of development from last season is needed for this group to take the leap that the rest of Ty Howle's unit is projected to.

Who Lies Ahead

Miami is the obvious top dog despite not even making the ACC Championship game. The loss of talent expected within the ACC, however, is so drastic that another shake up could be in store for the conference.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal holds up the trophy after winning the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This conference is full of questions. Virginia lost some of its top talent on both sides of the ball to the portal. They've reloaded nicely, but are expected to have a stronger schedule than their 2025 campaign. The return of Isaac Brown in Louisville highlights the ACC's strongest transfer class. They'll need more consistent play during the last stretch of the season to live up to the talent of their roster. Georgia Tech is going to see a significant decrease in QB play with Haynes King departing for the NFL.

Every team in the nation has some questions. They're not as significant as the ones some of the top teams in the ACC have going into this year. The conference is once again open for the taking, at least from the hands of Miami. Virginia Tech doesn't have contention set in stone, but they're in a great position to get there by the end of 2026.

