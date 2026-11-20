MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Virginia Tech football embarks on its toughest test of the season yet, looking for its first victory against an AP top-10 foe since Sept. 6, 2014 (then-No. 8 Ohio State).

The road, though, is steep. The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) face off against Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC), a squad that was the top-ranked in the country before losing wide receiver Malachi Toney due to injury.

Ahead of Saturday's clash between Virginia Tech and the Hurricanes, here's how you can tune in:

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

TV Voices: Tom Hart, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Notes

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Virginia Tech enters Saturday's contest looking to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, facing a Miami team that has established itself as one of the ACC's top contenders.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) have dropped four of their last six games after opening the season with four consecutive victories. Their latest setback came against Stanford on Nov. 14, a 40-22 defeat that saw Virginia Tech commit three first-half turnovers and fall behind 21-0.

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has been one of Virginia Tech's most productive players this season, throwing for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns. However, the junior struggled against Stanford, completing 17 of 34 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Hokies could find opportunities through the air against a Miami defense that has struggled in pass coverage. The Hurricanes are allowing 275 passing yards per game against FBS opponents, ranking 130th nationally. Tech's defense, however, has struggled there, too, forcing only three interceptions.

Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC), meanwhile, enters Saturday with an opportunity to clinch a berth in the ACC Championship Game. The Hurricanes can secure their spot with a victory over Virginia Tech, which would mark their second appearance in the conference title game.

The Hurricanes have continued to produce offensively despite the absence of star wide receiver Malachi Toney, who suffered a high ankle sprain. Quarterback Darian Mensah helped Miami rebound from its loss to Notre Dame with a 36-25 victory over Duke last weekend.

Virginia Tech's defense will face another difficult assignment after surrendering a combined 91 points in its last two contests against SMU and Stanford. The Hokies have also allowed more than 200 rushing yards in each defeat. Saturday marks Virginia Tech's final road contest of the regular season before returning to Blacksburg to face Virginia on Nov. 28.