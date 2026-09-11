How to Watch Virginia Tech Football vs. Old Dominion: Announcers, TV, Radio, and More

BLACKSBURG — Fresh off a 73-3 drubbing of VMI, Virginia Tech football remains in Lane Stadium to host Old Dominion nearly a year after a 45-26 loss at the hands of the Monarchs. Ahead of tomorrow's clash, here's a look at how you can tune in:

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: The CW (CW Sports)

The CW (CW Sports) TV Voices: Thom Brennaman, Jason Cabinda, Wes Bryant

Thom Brennaman, Jason Cabinda, Wes Bryant Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Virginia Tech is in search of a 2-0 record, which would be its first such start to the season since the 2021 season — the Hokies notched a season-opening upset over then-No. 10 North Carolina that year, then a win over Middle Tennessee. This year, Virginia Tech demolished VMI 73-3 to open its season, accumulating 619 total yards of offense, while its defense limited the Keydets to only 83. The Hokies also nabbed 30 first downs to VMI's six.

Both the Hokies and Monarchs enter the Week 2 clash with 1-0 records; Old Dominion won 31-10 over Norfolk State in Week 1, though it entered the second half only up 17-7. Saturday's contest will be the first for head coach James Franklin where he will face off against a former assistant. Ricky Rahne has been the head coach of Old Dominion since 2020; he worked with Franklin at Kansas State and followed Franklin to Vanderbilt and Penn State, where he served as offensive coordinator at the latter.

Old Dominion enters the contest with a retooled offensive line; none of its five starters are back, and the Monarchs also lost their prior quarterback Colton Joseph to Wisconsin. Quinn Henicle started Week 1 for the Monarchs, throwing for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on a 9-of-12 clip. On the ground, he scored twice, collecting 68 rushing yards on 13 carries.

In the Hokies' opener against VMI, Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 17 of his 20 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, before Bryce Baker took over for the majority of the second half. In his first collegiate action, Baker went 10-of-12 for 127 yards and a score. Running backs Jeffrey Overton Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins accumulated 104 and 69 yards, respectively — Overton's total was a career-high — while wide receiver Que'Sean Brown amassed 109 yards on six catches.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Aycen Stevens collected his first career sack, ending with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. His 97.8 grade on Pro Football Focus ranked second of all FBS defensive players for the week, only behind Syracuse's Rashard Perry (98.1). Virginia Tech also blocked two VMI punts, one of which was recovered by sophomore safety Knahlij Harrell in the end zone for a touchdown.