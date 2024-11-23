How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Duke: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

All Hokies

Can the Hokies get a win?

Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Collin Schlee (3) runs from Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Chase Simmons (30) in an overtime period at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
An injury-prone Virginia Tech team will face off against Manny Diaz's Blue Devils which have been trending in the right direction.

Duke (7-3) will invite Virginia Tech to North Carolina for Virginia Tech's first road game against Duke since the 2022 season, where Duke took down the Hokies 24-7 in a game that Hokie fans would rather forget.

This game could look much different though. In what will likely be a low-scoring affair, two of the most underrated defenses in the conference will clash in a late season game that has serious bowl implications for both teams. Duke could find themselves playing in a fairly high tier bowl game with a win and Virginia Tech could clinch bowl eligibility with a win.

The Hokies will play against the Duke Blue Devils Saturday, Nov. 23 at Wallace Wade Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

Here's how to watch the matchup between these two schools.

TV: ACC Network

  • Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
  • Analyst: Tom Luginbill
  • Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
  • Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
  • Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com, getaccn.com
  • Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402)

RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

  • Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
  • Analyst: Mike Burnop
  • Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
  • In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
  • Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
  • Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
  • Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
  • Live Stats: HokieSports.com

Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -2.5; Over/Under 46; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -135, Duke +114

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

