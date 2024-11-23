How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Duke: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
An injury-prone Virginia Tech team will face off against Manny Diaz's Blue Devils which have been trending in the right direction.
Duke (7-3) will invite Virginia Tech to North Carolina for Virginia Tech's first road game against Duke since the 2022 season, where Duke took down the Hokies 24-7 in a game that Hokie fans would rather forget.
This game could look much different though. In what will likely be a low-scoring affair, two of the most underrated defenses in the conference will clash in a late season game that has serious bowl implications for both teams. Duke could find themselves playing in a fairly high tier bowl game with a win and Virginia Tech could clinch bowl eligibility with a win.
The Hokies will play against the Duke Blue Devils Saturday, Nov. 23 at Wallace Wade Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.
Here's how to watch the matchup between these two schools.
TV: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
- Analyst: Tom Luginbill
- Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com, getaccn.com
- Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesFB), Instagram (@hokiesfb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -2.5; Over/Under 46; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -135, Duke +114
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
