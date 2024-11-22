Virginia Tech vs Duke: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game
Virginia Tech has the opportunity to become bowl eligible this weekend with a win against the Duke Blue Devils, in Manny Diaz’s first year with the team.
Duke has actually found a significant amount of success in their first year under Diaz’s tutelage. The Blue Devils are 7-3 on the season with a 3-3 record in the conference, being dealt a fairly easy schedule. Duke’s wins are against Elon, Northwestern, UConn, Middle Tennessee State, North Carolina, Florida State, and NC State.
The Blue Devils thrive on chaos defensively, and held the explosive SMU offense to just 21 points in regulation, even though the game finished with a 28-27 loss. In a different reality where Duke beats SMU, the Hokies could be ranked as their only losses are against Miami and Georgia Tech.
Virginia Tech has been great defensively this year as well. Defensive coordinator Chris Marve has lead Powell-Ryland to thirteen sacks on the season, good for second in the nation. Tom Pelissero highlighted Marve as a possible candidate for an NFL job. He’s one of the best young coordinators in college football, and he could play a great role in this game if the Hokies’ do limit Maalik Murphy’s effort at quarterback for Duke.
The Hokies’ bout against the Blue Devils will kick off at 8 PM on the ACC Network.
Here's how we think Virginia Tech's matchup against Duke will go.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 6-4 record this year: Duke 21-17
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 6-4 record this year: Virginia Tech 28-24
Connor Mardian (Writer), 5-5 record this year: Duke 28-25
RJ Schafer (Writer), 8-2 record this year: Virginia Tech 23-17
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Reveal Uniform Combination For Matchup With Clemson
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Takeaways From Hokies Loss to Clemson
Virginia Tech Football: Three Things Virginia Tech Must Fix Ahead Of It's Matchup With Clemson