How To Watch Virginia Tech vs No. 23 Clemson: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Despite both playing in the ACC, Virginia Tech and Clemson do not have that much history of playing each other.
Clemson owns the keys to the series 23-12-1 with a current win streak of six games dating back to 2011.
Virginia Tech’s last win against Clemson came in 2007 at Clemson when the Hokies took the Tigers down 41-23.
Now, the Hokies will look to break Clemson’s six-game win streak as Virginia Tech may have Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten in the backfield. Both of Virginia Tech’s star players in the backfield have been labeled as probable, but are not guaranteed to to play against the Tigers.
Virginia Tech’s home field advantage could play a key role in this matchup, and an upset is certainly possible, as the Hokies would like to keep their slim ACC Championship odds alive.
TV: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Mark Jones
- Analyst: Roddy Jones
- Sideline Reporter: Quint Kessenich
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com, getaccn.com
- Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 206), Dish Network (Ch. 140)
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesFB), Instagram (@hokiesfb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Clemson -6; Over/Under 53; Moneyline: Virginia Tech +185, Clemson -225
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
