‘I Wasn't Going to Look Back': Hokies QB Kyron Drones Speaks with Adam Breneman

.@KyronDrones’ journey is a lesson in belief, patience, and grit.



He grew up in Pearland, Texas. Won a state title with his dad.



Redshirted at Baylor and learned the hard way.



Now he’s QB1 at Virginia Tech.



It wasn’t flashy and it wasn’t fast.



But every step got him ready… pic.twitter.com/XueLtzbeu4