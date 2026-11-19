BLACKSBURG — After back-to-back losses to SMU and Stanford, Virginia Tech travels to Miami Gardens, Fla., for a showdown with No. 5 (AP)/No. 7 (CFP) Miami on Saturday, Nov. 21. Ahead of the clash, the ACC revealed the initial player availability report for both teams this week.

The player availability report, which was first used for the 2025 season, provides five types of designations prior to game day: available, probable, questionable, doubtful, and out. A player being available means that they are not designated on the list.

Here's the list of players posted on the initial availability report, organized by status:

Out

LB George Ballance OL Nathaniel Wright OL Lucas Austin OL Marlen Bright

Questionable

WR Davion "FatRat" Brown CB Kenny Woseley Jr. CB Thomas Williams RB Marcellous Hawkins OL Montavious Cunningham OL Justin Terry WR Luke Stuewe

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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Here's how the availability report shakes out by position:

Offensive Line: 5 (Wright, Austin, Bright, Cunningham, Terry)

Wide Receiver: 2 (D. Brown, Stuewe)

Cornerback: 2 (Woseley, Williams)

Running Back: 1 (Hawkins)

Linebacker: 1 (Ballance)

Total: 11

Season Notes

Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) currently holds a losing ACC record with two games left on its schedule. A loss to the Hurricanes and/or to Virginia in the season finale guarantees a losing in-conference record for the Hokies in Year 1 under head coach James Franklin.

The Hokies opened their season with four straight wins for the first time since 2017, breaking a 15-game losing streak to non-conference Power Four competition with a 35-26 win over Maryland on Sept. 19. Virginia Tech's unbeaten start was then snapped with back-to-back losses to open October, coming to Pitt (35-33; Oct. 2) and California (25-20).

In the former, Virginia Tech jumped out to an early 14-point lead, but a 35-10 Pitt run put the Hokies in an 11-point hole. Despite a receiving touchdown from Davion "FatRat" Brown and a safety, the Hokies lost after fifth-year kicker John Love's 36-yard game-deciding field goal try was ruled no good.

The Hokies then lost by five to the Golden Bears the following week in Berkeley, scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 1:15 to go but allowing a game-winning Cal touchdown with 18 seconds left. Virginia Tech bounced back with back-to-back wins over Georgia Tech (34-24) and Clemson (20-16); the latter victory was the Hokies' first over the Tigers since 2007 and clinched bowl eligibility. It's the first time since 2017 (seven games) that Virginia Tech had become bowl-eligible eight or fewer games into the season.

Though Virginia Tech has lost four of its last six, its 6-4 overall record ranks as its best through 10 games since the 2019 season (7-3). The Hokies' Nov. 21 clash with the Hurricanes kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.