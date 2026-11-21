Virginia Tech Football vs. No. 7 Miami Updates: Score and Analysis
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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Virginia Tech football looks for its first victory against an AP top-five opponent since October 2003 when it plays No. 5 (AP)/No. 7 (CFP) Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05