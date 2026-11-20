Virginia Tech football plays against No. 6 (AP)/No. 7 (CFP) Miami tomorrow in Coral Gables, looking for its first win over an AP Top 10 opponent since its infamous upset of then-No. 8 Ohio State in Columbus, on Sept. 6, 2014.

Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) is on a two-game skid and has lost four of its last six. The Hokies sustained a 51-28 blowout to SMU in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 6, before returning home to Blacksburg, Va., to play Stanford and suffering a 40-22 loss.

The last time the Hokies beat an opponent in the AP's top-six? Oct. 2, 2004, against West Virginia at home. Does any of our staff believe that figure will change? Read more to find out:

JACKSON CAUDELL: Could Virginia Tech find some ways to take advantage of what has been a weak Miami pass defense? I think they could. Do I think Virginia Tech's defense is going to get any stops? No, I don't. I think there is a real possibility that Virginia Tech could score 30 and not even be in the game. Miami wins big.

Final score prediction: Miami 52, Virginia Tech 27

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JAMES DUNCAN: Miami fell behind Notre Dame 24-3 in its first game without Malachi Toney. A week later, two Duke transfers solved that problem against their old team. Darian Mensah threw for 382 yards, and Cooper Barkate caught eight passes for 134 in a 36-25 win over the Blue Devils. Virginia Tech’s defense has given up 1,005 yards over its last two games: SMU and to a Stanford team that arrived in Blacksburg on a 15-game road losing streak. Scoring shouldn’t be the problem. Jeffrey Overton Jr. has 230 rushing yards across those two losses, and Ethan Grunkemeyer found Davion Brown for a 69-yard touchdown on fourth-and-5 on a night Stanford sacked him five times. Twenty-eight points wasn’t close to enough in Dallas, and it won’t be in Miami Gardens either.

Final score prediction: Miami 44, Virginia Tech 28

THOMAS HUGHES: Virginia Tech has been competitive through 10 games, though those stretches are becoming fewer and farther between as the Hokies approach the end of their first season under head coach James Franklin. The Hokies have been outscored 91-48 in their last two games and looked outmatched from the jump in both. I think Virginia Tech can be competitive in spurts, but even against a Miami squad without Malachi Toney, it's fighting an uber-uphill battle to emerge out of Coral Gables with a monumental victory.

Final score prediction: Miami 45, Virginia Tech 21

The Hokies' clash against the Hurricanes kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage for the game will be on ESPN.