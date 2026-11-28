BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football failed to halt its losing streak, falling 37-13 to Virginia at home in Lane Stadium to conclude its regular season on Saturday evening. It's the first time since 1997-98 that the Cavaliers have won back-to-back games against the Hokies and the first time since 1998 that UVa.'s won in Lane Stadium.

The Hokies (6-6, 3-6 ACC) trailed 9-0 midway through the second quarter and despite a late touchdown from quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer to tight end Luke Reynolds with 55 seconds left in the opening half, their efforts fell apart in a disastrous third quarter.

Virginia (7-5, 5-4 ACC) outscored the Hokies 14-0 in the third quarter, continuing a string of disastrous third frames for Tech this season. ACC opponents outscored the Hokies 75-20 in the third quarter this year.

Here are my three takeaways from the game:

No. 1: Virginia Tech lost the game far more than Virginia won it.

In the first half, Virginia totaled 5.4 yards per carry to Virginia Tech's 1.8. The Hokies' rushing efforts resulted in a paltry 23 yards on 24 carries before their final drive of the fourth quarter — a 0.95 yards-per-carry total. Tech ended the day with 40 net yards off 29 carries.

Virginia's offense was far from flawless. Cavaliers signal-caller Beau Pribula completed nine of his 20 passes for 84 yards. But the Cavaliers' rushing attack generated 224 yards off 42 carries and helped UVa. reach the red zone five times, generating field goals on the first three endeavors and touchdowns on the last two.

No. 2: Virginia Tech's offense Saturday was anemic.

In addition to the Hokies' rushing attack being anemic, Virginia Tech's opportunities were few and far between through the air. Grunkemeyer finished with a 24-of-43 clip for 221 yards and two touchdowns; he was sacked three times.

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Moreover, Grunkemeyer coughed up a fumble that Virginia defensive end Fisher Camac returned 26 yards for the touchdown. Just under 12 minutes of game time later, defensive back Donovan Platt batted a Grunkemeyer ball high into the air, one that came down into the hands of UVa. corner Josiah Persinger. He returned it 18 yards to the house for a pick-six, elevating Virginia's lead to 23-7 with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.

Ironically enough, despite Virginia Tech's defense being cumbersome at times throughout the season, the Hokies' offense allowed nearly as many points (14) as its defense (16) prior to the last 10 minutes of the fourth quarter. Virginia kicker Will Bettridge accounted for the Cavaliers' first nine offensive points; UVa. scored 28 points after halftime.

No. 3: Over the last four games, Virginia Tech's season has cascaded dramatically.

Saturday was the fifth time in nine ACC games that the Hokies were held scoreless in the third frame and the fourth time in ACC play it's allowed 13 or more points in that quarter.

After winning 20-16 over Clemson, the Hokies have been stilted since. Tech's been outscored 156-77 in the four games that followed. Its offense has not scored 30-plus since Georgia Tech on Oct. 17, while its defense has allowed at least 28 points in each of its last four games — including three contests with 30 or more points conceded.

Six games in, Virginia Tech sat at 4-2 (1-2 ACC), a missed field goal and a 3-yard throw away from a potential 6-0 record. Eight games in, it sat at 6-2 (4-2 ACC), clinching bowl eligibility with four or more contests left for the first time since 2017.

But for the fourth time since 2020 and the fifth instance in the last nine seasons, Virginia Tech will be fighting to claw to seven wins come its bowl game. And according to Andy Bitter, it's the first time in Virginia Tech football history that the Hokies have went winless in back-to-back Novembers.

If this score holds, the #Hokies will go winless in back-to-back Novembers.



In 134 years of Virginia Tech football, that has never happened. — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) November 28, 2026

Both teams now await their bowl destinations, to be announced some time in early December. The Hokies are making their first bowl-game appearance since 2024, when they traveled to Charlotte, N.C., for the Duke's Mayo Bowl in a 24-10 loss to Minnesota.