BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football wraps up its regular season today in Lane Stadium with its rivalry showdown against Virginia. Ahead of today's tilt, here's how you can tune in:

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

TV Voices: Thom Brennaman, Jason Cabinda, Wes Bryant

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Notes

Virginia Tech (6-5) enters Saturday's contest on a three-game losing streak, having last won on Oct. 24 against Clemson. The Hokies clinched bowl eligibility with four games to spare following their 20-16 victory over the Tigers but have since suffered losses to SMU (51-28), Stanford (40-22) and Miami (28-20).

Against the then-No. 5 Hurricanes last weekend, Virginia Tech remained within striking distance throughout the contest before Miami put together a 17-play, 90-yard go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

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Virginia (6-5), meanwhile, has rattled off back-to-back victories against Cal (36-7) and North Carolina (41-24) to clinch bowl eligibility. The Cavaliers spent a portion of the season ranked inside the AP Top 25 but endured a three-game skid of their own, suffering losses to SMU, Duke and Wake Forest before bouncing back against the Golden Bears.

Though both teams enter Saturday's tilt with identical overall records, Virginia hasn't won a true road game this season. The Cavaliers also haven't won in Blacksburg since 1998 and will look to retain the Commonwealth Cup after defeating the Hokies in Charlottesville last year.

Both starting quarterbacks in Saturday's matchup have ties to Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin. Hokies signal-caller Ethan Grunkemeyer and Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula each began their collegiate careers under Franklin at Penn State, with the latter spending the 2025 campaign at Missouri.

Grunkemeyer has completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,869 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. The signal-caller will be tasked with navigating a Virginia defense that ranks atop the ACC in pass efficiency defense, having yielded just nine passing touchdowns while tallying 13 interceptions.

Pribula, meanwhile, has thrown for 2,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. The quarterback turned in arguably his best performance of the season against North Carolina last weekend, completing 19 of his 24 passes for a season-high 297 yards and four touchdowns. Pribula has also added 285 yards and two touchdowns on 112 rushing attempts this year.

Saturday's contest marks an opportunity for Virginia Tech to secure a winning regular-season record in Franklin's inaugural campaign at the helm of the program, while for Virginia, a victory would mark the first time the Cavaliers have defeated the Hokies in consecutive seasons since 1997 and 1998 — and the first time that UVa.'s won in Lane Stadium since that 1998 season.