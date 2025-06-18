Is Virginia Tech Trending For A Pair of 2026 Targets?
Virginia Tech has had some hits and misses over the past week when it comes to the recruiting trail, but they could be trending for a pair of 2026 targets. Both three-star offensive tackle Buddy Wegdam and three-star tight end Destin Mitchell have picked up 247Sports Crystal Balls to land with Virginia Tech. While Crystal Ball predictions can always be wrong, it does show that the Hokies might be on the verge of landing a pair of targets.
Wegdam (6'6 280 LBS) is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, the No. 137 OT prospect in the country, and the 39th best prospect in the state of Virginia. He plays at Woodberry Forest High School in Virginia and has other offers from UConn, NC State, Duke, and James Madison, among others. He reportedly took an official visit to Virginia Tech on the weekend of May 31st, then was at NC State, and will check out Duke this weekend.
Mitchell (6'3 234 LBS) is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked as the 45th best tight end prospect in the country and the No. 20 player in the state of Maryland. He plays at Concordia Prep in Towson (MD) and has other offers from Boston College, Maryland, Michigan State, Florida State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, among others.
The Hokies class currently has four commitments and ranks 91st in the country.
In the past week, Virginia Tech has received good and bad news on the recruiting front. They got a pair of defensive lineman commitments from three-star prospects Kamren Johnson and KJ Gillespie, but four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren de-committed, four-star edge Elijah Littlejohn committed to Penn State, and four-star quarterback Oscar Rios did not have the Hokies among his final teams yesterday.
Rios has narrowed his schools down to two and those are Arizona and UCLA. Rios is a 6'3 175 LBS QB who plays at Downey High School (CA).
According to 247Sports, Rios is the No. 146 player in the country, the No. 10 QB in the country, and the No. 21 player in the state of California.
Here is a scouting report on Rios courtesy of 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins:
"Rios is a fast rising signal caller and has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Hails from same school that produced current Michigan State starter Aidan Chiles but is further along at the same stage in his development. Has a whip for an arm and one of the quickest releases in the region. A true dual-threat and can take off and pick up chunks of yards or extend a play and use his arm to make a big throw down the field. Shows off a live, accurate arm and throws one of the prettier deep balls in the class. Decisive with his reads, gets the ball out on time and throws with anticipation. Extremely tough and has taken some big shots, both in the pocket and scrambling, but never flinches. Highly competitive player, natural leader and draws raves from his coaches for his work ethic and ability to rally his teammates. Lean frame and needs to continue to fill out and add some good weight to handle the shots he’ll take in college but we like where his game is trending and he’s an exciting prospect to track."