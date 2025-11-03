Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For Virginia Tech's Week 12 Matchup Against Florida State
The game time and TV channel for Virginia Tech football's Wek 12 contest against Florida State was announced by the ACC today. The Hokies and Seminoles will face off against one another on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Doak Campbell Stadium (Tallahassee, Florida). The contest will take place on the ACC Network.
Florida State has been an interesting team, thus far, recently claiming its first ACC win of the season with a 42-7 thumping of Wake Forest. The Seminoles lost their first four in-conference games, including a 46-38 overtime heartbreaker to now-No. 12 Virginia. Florida State was ranked as high as No. 8 in the standings, but following their skid, they are unranked. Following the Seminoles, Virginia Tech will play a pair of ranked foes: No. 18 Miami, then No. 12 Virginia to close out the season.
The Hokies currently sit at 3-6, meaning that they will have to claim all of their last three games to achieve bowl eligibility. After losing to Louisville, interim head coach Philip Montgomery expressed how proud he was of his team for mounting a challenge. The Hokies led, 16-7, at the half over the No. 16 Cardinals, but surrendered 21 unanswered points in the second half.
"Tough game, I'm really proud of our football team and the way they battle and the way they continue to grow, continue to stay together," Montgomery said. "That's the No. 16 team in the country. And we gave them everything we can. Take nothing way from them. They're a really good football team, they got a lot of weapons on offense. They do a lot of good things on defense. They're explosive in the kicking game.
"But I tell you, I think our guys stepped up to the challenge. [I] really loved the passion that they played with, how relentless they were throughout. I thought our guys, especially in the first half, we controlled the physicality of the game. I thought we controlled the momentum of the game. Made plays in all three phases. As you look at the second half, we never captured the momentum again after halftime. Wasn't a lack of effort, wasn't a lack of attitude, it wasn't a lack of buy-in. That's just the way this game works sometimes. And so, I thought our guys fought and battled their tails off to the end. And I couldn't be more proud of the way they're doing that. We've got a bye coming up that'll give us a chance to get a little healthier. Give us a chance to kind of get back to some fundamental things and then get ready for a three-game push up here at the end. So, we know we got a tough test in front of us, but those guys need an opportunity to breathe again and then we'll load back up and get ready to roll."
12 days remain until the Hokies and Seminoles square off in Tallahassee.