Live Game Thread & Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. Cal

Virginia Tech football faces off against Cal today in Berkeley, looking to move to 5-1 for the first time since 2017 and the fourth time since 2011. Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game Notes

Availability report: Eleven Hokies are ruled out per the game day availability report provided for the ACC, including wide receivers Takye Heath and Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin and offensive linemen Justin Terry and Brody Meadows. Terry was the starter at left tackle and was announced to be out for "several weeks"; Meadows went down against Boston College and did not play against Pitt last week. For California, it'll be without its top two running backs in Adam Mohammed and Carter Vargas. Star safety Kingston Lopa (five interceptions) and starting quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele are game-time decisions for the Golden Bears.