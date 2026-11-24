Virginia Tech has already accomplished something in James Franklin's first season that it failed to do in 2025: reach bowl eligibility. But with one regular-season game remaining, the Hokies still have plenty to prove.

Following Saturday's 28-20 loss to No. 5 Miami, Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-5 ACC) has dropped three consecutive contests after beginning the season 6-2. What once appeared to be a promising debut campaign for Franklin has quickly become a season with more questions than answers.

Now, with Virginia coming to Lane Stadium on Saturday, the Hokies have one final opportunity to change the narrative surrounding their season. The question is simple: Does Virginia Tech need to defeat its biggest rival for Franklin's first year to be considered a success?

The answer depends on how success is defined.

The Case For An Already Successful Season

Considering where Virginia Tech stood just one year ago, it's difficult to argue that the Hokies haven't made considerable progress. Virginia Tech finished 3-9 in 2025, a season that included the dismissal of Brent Pry after a 0-3 start and another disappointing finish for a program that once regularly competed for ACC championships.

Through eight games, those changes appeared to be paying off.

The Hokies opened 4-0 before suffering consecutive losses to Pitt and California, but responded with victories over Georgia Tech and Clemson. The latter, a 20-16 road victory, secured bowl eligibility and gave Virginia Tech its sixth win before November.

For a program that won just three games the previous season, doubling its win total with four regular-season games remaining represented a meaningful step forward. However, there's a difference between showing improvement and meeting expectations.

The Importance

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Miami (FL)

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Virginia Tech's recent struggles have complicated what otherwise could have been a relatively straightforward evaluation of Franklin's first season.

Following the victory over Clemson, the Hokies had an opportunity to build momentum entering the final month of the regular season. Instead, Virginia Tech suffered a 51-28 defeat at SMU before returning home and losing 40-22 to Stanford.

Saturday's loss to Miami was considerably more competitive, but the result was ultimately the same. The Hokies led the Hurricanes 20-14 entering the fourth quarter before surrendering 14 unanswered points, allowing another opportunity to slip away.

A victory would give Virginia Tech seven regular-season wins, end its three-game losing streak and provide Franklin with a rivalry triumph in his first season. More importantly, it would offer evidence that the Hokies can respond to adversity rather than allowing their late-season struggles to define the campaign.

A loss, meanwhile, would leave Virginia Tech at 6-6 entering bowl season, with four consecutive defeats and little momentum heading into the offseason. That's not necessarily a failed season, but it would certainly be a disappointing conclusion considering where the Hokies stood in late October.

Final Verdict

Virginia Tech doesn't necessarily need to defeat Virginia for 2026 to be considered a successful season, depending on how its bowl goes.

The Hokies have already doubled their win total from last year, secured bowl eligibility, and demonstrated that Franklin has the program moving in a better direction. But a victory Saturday would make that argument considerably easier.

Finishing 7-5 with a Commonwealth Cup victory would represent a respectable foundation for Franklin's tenure, while ending the season 6-6 after losing four consecutive games would leave considerably more uncertainty.

Ultimately, Virginia Tech has done enough to make 2026 a step forward. Whether that step feels substantial, however, could depend on what happens Saturday afternoon.