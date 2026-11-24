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Third Quarter: Bleak Rivalry Week, Part I

As anticipated for most of the last month, the beloved Rivalry Week climax to the regular season is a dud. There is just one rivalry game matching Top 25 teams, and traditional matchups feature at least one of the two teams laboring to the end of a lousy season. This is the hand we’ve been dealt, might as well hope for mayhem.

The Dash has stratified our bleak Rivalry Week into three tiers over the Third and Fourth Quarters. Let’s start with what passes for the A List—nine rivalries with spite plus stakes:

USC-UCLA (21)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Rose Bowl.

The stakes: The Bruins, No. 10 in the AP poll, are fighting for their College Football Playoff lives, not to mention a shot at making their first Big Ten championship game. The No. 15 Trojans are trying to breathe life into their own very faint Big Ten championship hopes, while also ruining their rivals’ dream season. They are meeting as ranked opponents for the first time in four years, and just the second time since 2014.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Nobody, although USC hasn’t achieved all that was expected.

The history: USC leads the series 54-34-7. The Trojans have won the last two.

The matchup: For UCLA, either quarterback Ty Dieffenbach is a miracle healer or the program is being strategically cagey with the CFP selection committee and Lincoln Riley. When last we saw Dieffenbach, he was being wheeled out of Michigan Stadium on a cart with a hip injury. Now come reports that he not only could be available for a potential playoff game, but could possibly play Saturday. The Bruins certainly could use him, given how unprepared freshman third-stringer Madden Iamaleava has appeared to be in emergency relief. For USC, don’t cough up turnovers that give the opportunistic Bruins short fields. The Trojans are 7–1 when turning the ball over one or fewer times and 1–2 when losing it twice or more.

The aesthetics: Elite uniforms, Rose Bowl, natural grass, expected 70 degree weather. It gets no better.

The line: USC by 7.

Dash pick: UCLA 21, USC 20. The Bruins may need more fake punts and jump passes or a Dieffenbach Willis Reed moment, but they find a way.

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Nebraska-Iowa (22)

When: Noon ET Friday.

Where: Kinnick Stadium.

The stakes: The Hawkeyes (9–2) are in the thick of a crowded and chaotic Big Ten championship race and on the CFP bubble. The Cornhuskers (7–4) are trying to parlay their first big victory in ages into an actual late flourish and their first eight-win season since 2016.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Historically, Nebraska. But this has been better than recent editions of the Huskers.

The history: The flagship universities from neighboring states played regularly in the prehistoric days, then largely went their separate ways after 1946. They were reunited when the Huskers joined the Big Ten. Nebraska leads the series 30-23-3. The Hawkeyes have won the last three and 10 of the last 11. Every matting from 2018 to ’24 was a one-score outcome.

The matchup: The stage is set for another sword-vs.-club defensive tussle. Iowa leads the nation in scoring defense at 12.2 points allowed while. Nebraska is No. 11 at 16.1. The Hawkeyes have scored three touchdowns this season on kick returns (naturally) while the Huskers have been one of the better coverage teams in the Big Ten.

The aesthetics: There is a chance of snow or other precipitation Wednesday and Thursday, which ideally would linger until game time to add to the Midwest vibe. Ugly uniform matchup.

The line: Iowa by 4.5.

Dash pick: Iowa 19, Nebraska 14.

Washington-Oregon (23)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Autzen Stadium.

The stakes: The AP No. 14 Ducks (8–3) are trying to complete their rally from midseason bust candidate to making the Big Ten title game and potentially the CFP field. The Huskies (7–4) just jeopardized Indiana’s playoff hopes and would love to terminate Oregon’s.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Neither team has had anything close to a dream season, but the Ducks clearly have more to play for.

The history: Washington leads the series 63-50-5. Oregon has won the last two. Dan Lanning is undefeated against Jedd Fisch.

The matchup: Should a coordinator change be considered part of a team’s CFP résumé? If so, Oregon looks much better after firing Drew Mehringer and replacing him with Jay Johnson. The Ducks have the Big Ten’s most productive offense in the month of November, averaging 428 yards and 39 points. The Huskies could certainly benefit from another big dual-threat performance from quarterback Demond Williams Jr. after he carved up Indiana last week.

The aesthetics: Could rain all week in Eugene, which seems fitting for a Pacific Northwest tussle. Uniform matchup is a wild card, because Oregon could produce a great or garish combination. Washington is reliably sharp.

The line: Oregon by 14.

Dash pick: Oregon 34, Washington 24.

Auburn-Alabama (24)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The stakes: Despite a steadily dwindling résumé, Alabama hopes to strengthen its Chosen One status with the CFP selection committee to land a first-round playoff bye or a home game. But do they really want to win their way into the SEC title game for a bruising rematch with Georgia? A loss to 7–4 Auburn probably doesn’t knock them out of the field but likely would put the Tide on the road for the first round. Auburn is trying to win in Tuscaloosa for the first time since Cam Newton was in uniform.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Auburn in the big picture, but this has been the school’s best team since 2019.

The history: Alabama leads the series 52-37-1 and has won the last six meetings, with the close scrapes reserved for Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The matchup: Auburn has won three straight games against light competition, with dual-threat QB Byrum Brown performing at a high level. He’s produced 635 yards and eight touchdowns in his last 99 runs and passes. Alabama has gone four straight SEC games without producing 100 rushing yards after a strong first half of the season in that area.

The aesthetics: God intended for the Iron Bowl to kick off during daylight and end after dark. It is expected to be sunny Saturday afternoon. Move kickoff up.

The line: Alabama by 16.5.

Dash pick: Alabama 28, Auburn 21.

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown has led the Tigers to three straight wins heading into their showdown with Alabama. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke–Wake Forest (25)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The stakes: Wake Forest’s rampaging charge toward a playoff bid can’t stop now—the Demon Deacons (10–1) have won eight straight and are in the field as of now, but need to win this one to at least theoretically make the ACC championship game rematch with Miami something less than life or death. The Blue Devils (7–4) are just here to make a mess of things, as they did in last year’s ACC race.

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Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Neither team. This isn’t exactly a blueblood rivalry, so simply having stakes and two successful teams is more than enough.

The history: Duke leads 62-41-2 and has won the last four meetings. The only schools the Demon Deacons have played more are North Carolina (113 times) and North Carolina State (120).

The matchup: Wake will be seeking to continue its streak of Mike Tyson early knockouts, having pummeled its last five opponents 181–7 in the first half. But the Deacons will be without leading rusher Ty Clark, who was lost for the season Saturday at Georgia Tech. He’s been backed up by a couple of freshmen who have performed well when given opportunities. Duke will try to stay in it with a stout defense and star running back Nate Sheppard, hoping to shorten the game.

The aesthetics: The prettiest thing on the screen figures to be the Wake offense. Otherwise, nothing special here.

The line: Wake Forest by 14.5.

Dash pick: Wake Forest 41, Duke 21.

Purdue-Indiana (26)

When: 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Memorial Stadium.

The stakes: This is clearly a must-win for Indiana. The Hoosiers (9–2) got a taste of their own mortality in losing at Washington on Saturday—the first loss under Curt Cignetti as a favorite, and perhaps an overdue one after the way this team has lived on the edge all season. The Boilermakers (3–8) would love to take Cignetti down a peg after he has humiliated them the previous two years. Also, the Old Oaken Bucket is at stake.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Purdue, obviously. But over the course of time, at least one of these two teams has routinely been a nonfactor at this point of the season.

The history: Purdue leads 77-44-6. Indiana has won the last two games by a combined 119 points. If the Hoosiers get up big in this one they might not relent, given their tenuous playoff bubble status.

The matchup: Purdue’s last-in-the-Big-Ten defense should be a welcome sight for Indiana’s fitful offense. The Hoosiers hit a lot of home runs (34 plays of 30 yards or longer and 18 of 40-plus) but also strike out a lot (just a 36% conversion rate on third downs in conference play). They also don’t make field goals, as Cignetti pointed out Monday. After a brief flicker of October competence, the Boilers have backslid to being uncompetitive.

The aesthetics: Looks like it will be warmer than is ideal for a Big Ten rivalry game. Watching Indiana throw vertically to Charlie Becker never gets old. Watching Purdue tends to get old quickly.

The line: Indiana by 22.5.

Dash pick: Indiana 42, Purdue 13.

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker catches a pass against Washington. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee-Vanderbilt (27)

When: 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: FirstBank Stadium.

The stakes: The Volunteers (9–2) could lock up a playoff bid—provided they don’t have to go to Atlanta hereafter to be pummeled by Georgia. They also could secure a home game in the process. The Commodores (4–7) would love to shove the Vols onto the bubble.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Vanderbilt’s record with Diego Pavia was 17–9. Vanderbilt’s record in its last season before Pavia and first season without him is 6–17. The Dores are still trying to prove they weren’t a one-man comet streak.

The history: Tennessee leads the series 81-34-5. Vandy won the last one in a 45–24 beatdown, but Tennessee won the previous six—most of them in beatdown fashion.

The matchup: The Vols’ suffocating defense gets a shot at the SEC’s No. 15 offense, albeit without the benefit of Neyland Stadium’s (piped in?) noise that Lane Kiffin deemed a huge factor Saturday. This would be a great time for Vandy five-star freshman QB Jared Curtis to have a hero game—if his line can keep him upright against the No. 1 sack team in the SEC.

The aesthetics: Should be a clear night in Nashville for a muddy game.

The line: Tennessee by 13.5.

Dash pick: Tennessee 17, Vanderbilt 7.

Texas–Texas A&M (28)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Where: Kyle Field.

The stakes: With a win, the Longhorns (9–2) are rolling toward a playoff berth and no worse than a first-round home game. Maybe a first-round bye. The Aggies are wheezing to the end of what could be their first season since 2008.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: The team that began the year ranked No. 8 and is currently tied for last place in the SEC. Gig ’em.

The history: Texas leads 78-37-5. The Longhorns have won both matchups since joining the SEC, three in a row overall, and five of the last six.

The matchup: The league’s worst offense must try to make hay against the league’s No. 1 defense in yards allowed per play. Mike Elko finally put Marcel Reed out of his starting misery at quarterback last week, but replacement Brady Hart was no better. The Aggies’ only chance here would seem to be an Arch Manning turnover fest—which he’s not above doing, but maybe also then making up for it in the end.

The aesthetics: A mid, dry night for Texas football, although it intrudes on the Friday Night Lights of the playoff season at the high school level. Texas road whites are always a clean look.

The line: Texas by 11.5.

Dash pick: Texas 23, Texas A&M 9.

Georgia Tech–Georgia (29)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where: Sanford Stadium.

The stakes: The Bulldogs (10–1) are going to the playoff regardless, but they could give away a tight grip on the No. 1 seed if they somehow lose to the 3–8 Yellow Jackets. Tech is hoping to summon the spirit of 2024, when it pushed Georgia into multiple overtimes before submitting 44–42.

Who isn’t holding up their end of the bargain: Tech is under suspicion of wilting as a program after the departure of Haynes King and Buster Faulkner. Brent Key has already fired multiple staffers this season.

The history: Georgia leads the series 73-41-5. The Bulldogs have won eight straight since Kirby Smart lost his first meeting by a point.

The matchup: Much like Wake Forest, Georgia has been throwing early knockout blows of late. The Dawgs have been notably explosive in the passing game lately, averaging 11.8 yards per attempt in the last three games. That would seem to be a problem for a Georgia Tech team that is 16th in the ACC in pass efficiency defense, with just three interceptions and 16 touchdowns allowed.

The aesthetics: All games between the hedges are a joy to watch. Rain earlier in the week should be dissipated by game day.

The line: Georgia by 35.5, a massive line for a rivalry game.

Dash pick: Georgia 47, Georgia Tech 15.

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