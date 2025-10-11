Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech: Can The Hokies Get a Major Upset?
End of the first quarter: Virginia Tech trails Georgia Tech 15-0. Hokies were outgained 107-37 in the opening quarter
4:34 1Q- Touchdown Georgia Tech.
King finds Rutherford for a passing TD to cap off a six play, 38 yard drive. Yellow Jackets lead 15-0 with 4:34 left in the first quarter
10:53 1Q- Nine plays, 80 yard drive for Georgia Tech ends with a Haynes King rushing TD.
Yellow Jackets lead 8-0 after the two point conversion
15:00 1Q- Georgia Tech begins with the football, Hokies will receive the second half kickoff
Pregame-
It is gameday in Atlanta.
Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC) travels to Atlanta for a matchup against No. 13 Georgia Tech, who comes into this game undefeated and well rested after a bye week last week. Virginia Tech is coming off of a loss to Wake Forest last weekend, while Georgia Tech was lucky to survive an upset bid from the Demon Deacons in their last game.
It is not going to be easy today for interim head coach Phillip Montgomery and his team, but under head coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech has not been a reliable team when it comes to being favored in non-ranked matchups in ACC play. Can the Hokies find a way to suprise?
Stay locked in right here to find out!