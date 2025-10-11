All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech: Can The Hokies Get a Major Upset?

Follow along here for the latest live updates from Atlanta as Virginia Tech takes on No. 13 Georgia Tech

Jackson Caudell

Oct 4, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs toward the sideline with the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
End of the first quarter: Virginia Tech trails Georgia Tech 15-0. Hokies were outgained 107-37 in the opening quarter

4:34 1Q- Touchdown Georgia Tech.
King finds Rutherford for a passing TD to cap off a six play, 38 yard drive. Yellow Jackets lead 15-0 with 4:34 left in the first quarter

10:53 1Q- Nine plays, 80 yard drive for Georgia Tech ends with a Haynes King rushing TD.

Yellow Jackets lead 8-0 after the two point conversion

15:00 1Q- Georgia Tech begins with the football, Hokies will receive the second half kickoff

Pregame-

It is gameday in Atlanta.

Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC) travels to Atlanta for a matchup against No. 13 Georgia Tech, who comes into this game undefeated and well rested after a bye week last week. Virginia Tech is coming off of a loss to Wake Forest last weekend, while Georgia Tech was lucky to survive an upset bid from the Demon Deacons in their last game.

It is not going to be easy today for interim head coach Phillip Montgomery and his team, but under head coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech has not been a reliable team when it comes to being favored in non-ranked matchups in ACC play. Can the Hokies find a way to suprise?

Stay locked in right here to find out!

