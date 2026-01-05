Louisiana Transfer Bill Davis Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football has added another running back to its 2026 corps. Louisiana transfer tailback Bill Davis has committed to the Hokies. Davis, a rising redshirt junior from LaPlace, Louisiana, will possess two years of eligibility.

Two days ago, 247Sports’ Kolby Crawford reported that Davis was scheduled to visit Blacksburg; the visiting date is locked behind 247Sports’ paywall and is not public information. 247Sports had also previously logged a 100% Crystal Ball probability for Davis to Virginia Tech.

Davis, a 5-foot-9, 225-pound tailback, exited the collegiate ranks raked as a three-star prospect with an overall score of 86 on 247Sports. Davis was ranked as the 67th-highest running back in the Class of 2023 and the No. 39 prospect in the state of Louisiana.

Davis redshirted in his freshmen year, tallying two contests with over 30 rushing yards. The first was in his second collegiate game against UAB, where he logged 42 rushing yards on 11 carries, including his first collegiate rushing touchdown. The following week, against UL Monroe, Davis logged 109 rushing yards and a then-career-high two rushing touchdowns against the Warhawks in a 52-21 beatdown.

In that year’s New Orleans Bowl against Jacksonville State, Davis logged 29 rushing yards on nine carries. Across his true freshman year, Davis logged 36 carries for 189 rushing yards and a trio of scores.

The following year, Davis kicked off his season with a six-carry, 35-yard outing against Grambling before putting up 80 yards and two scores against Kennesaw State the following week. Two weeks later, Davis put up 103 rushing yards against Tulane on Sept. 21, before eclipsing his career-high on Oct. 19, 2024 with 110 yards vs. Coastal Carolina. Davis put up over 50 rushing yards in his next four contests, including a three-touchdown, 64-yard performance against Troy. However, he endured a rough end to the season. Against Marshall and Texas Christian (New Mexico Bowl), where Davis’ Ragin’ Cajuns were outscored 65-6, Davis logged a combined 13 carries across the two contests for 19 net rushing yards. In 2024, Davis logged 163 carries for 796 yards and nine scores, adding 86 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown (vs. Coastal Carolina) on 11 catches.

Davis was solid in the 2025 season opener, compiling 58 rushing yards on 11 carries, before putting up 132 rushing yards against McNeese, a total that remains his career high. However, a week later, Davis was limited by then-No. 25 Mizzou to one net rushing yard on six total carries. Following that contest, Davis tallied more than 50 rushing in three of his next six contests before a solid three-game stretch where he logged totals of 87, 57 and 126 rushing yards against Texas State, Arkansas State and UL Monroe, respectively. However, Davis again endured a rough end to the campaign, held to 24 net rushing yards on 10 carries vs. Delaware in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

This year, Davis entered the portal on Dec. 21 and was assessed another three-star rating, ranked as an 85 overall, the No. 786 overall player in the portal and the No. 71 running back.

Davis’ addition presumably gives the Hokies four scholarship tailbacks: incumbent starter Marcellous Hawkins, redshirt freshman Jeffrey Overton Jr., who broke out late in 2025, four-star incoming freshman Messiah Mickens, Tyler Mason and now, Davis. Davis profiles as more of the Stewart/Hawkins kind of build rather than the lithe Overton.

We will have more as this story develops.

