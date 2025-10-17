Midseason Tight Ends Report Card: How Does the Unit Grade Out?
Halfway through the 2025 campaign, Virginia Tech’s tight end group has been steady, if not spectacular. In a season defined by inconsistency on offense, the position has been one of the few constants — not necessarily because it’s been explosive, but because it’s been solid.
When the season began, Benji Gosnell was expected to step into a featured role. His frame, athleticism and tenure made him the obvious choice to anchor the group. For the most part, he’s done exactly that. He’s been solid — not dominant, not particularly dynamic, but trustworthy.
Gosnell’s a dependable route-runner who understands spacing, often finding soft spots in zone coverage for a modest six- or seven-yard gain. He's particularly effective on rollouts where he leaks into the flat. There’s rarely a drop, rarely a blown assignment. He’s where he’s supposed to be.
But there’s also a ceiling to that consistency. Gosnell hasn’t been the kind of threat who changes how defenses align or forces mismatches against linebackers. His production has been just OK: efficient when targeted, but limited in volume. Through seven contests, Gosnell has nine catches for 71 yards.
Still, that steadiness has its own kind of value. On a roster where explosive plays have been sporadic and the offensive line has had its lapses, Gosnell’s role as a safety valve has sustained several drives.
If Gosnell is the steady hand, Ja’Ricous Hairston is the wild card. His emergence has added a different flavor to Virginia Tech’s tight end usage: more movement, more versatility, and flashes of raw athleticism that hint at untapped potential.
Hairston’s background explains a lot. A former high school quarterback, he’s still relatively new to the tight end position, and it shows, both in flashes and rawnss. The instincts that made him an effective signal-caller have translated well to finding open space, improvising routes and reading defensive leverage. He plays fast, sometimes too fast, but with an energy that the offense often feeds off. Through seven games, Hairston has tallied six catches for 78 yards and a team-leading three receiving touchdowns, more than any wideout or tight end.
As an H-back type, Hairston has been a creative chess piece for the Hokies’ staff, who have utilized him in different sets, where his speed and agility can create mismatches against slower linebackers. He’s at his best in space, where his ability to accelerate after the catch gives Tech a dimension it’s often lacked. However, his blocking remains a work in progress. Hairston's grade through seven games on Pro Football Focus is a 70.5 pass blocking grade and a 47.9 run blocking grade, compared to Gosnell's 63.8 and 51.0, respectively.
Of note: Hairston's pass grade sits at 70.4 to Gosnell's 50.6.
Hairston’s growth over the first half of the season has been one of the unit’s most encouraging developments. His willingness to embrace the physical demands of the role speaks volumes about his adaptability. Given another offseason to refine his technique, he could become one of the more dynamic tight ends in the ACC.
In a season where so much else about Virginia Tech football has felt unstable, the tight ends have provided a relative level of dependability. And while dependability doesn’t win headlines, it does build the kind of foundation from which bigger moments and better seasons are born.
My grade? B. Like the majority of the offensive groups, the tight end position is one that's been rocked by injuries and absences. Harrison Saint Germain has missed three games. However, this group has been a solid one and has hit at about the weight that I expected of it in preseason.
Virginia Tech football resumes its season in eight days with a Week 9 clash against California on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available for viewing on ESPN.