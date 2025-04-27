New York Giants Sign Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Da'Quan Felton As A UDFA
The New York Giants are going to be signing Virginia Tech wide receiver Da'Quan Felton as a UDFA according to multiple reports. Felton was not selected in this year's draft, but will get a chance to earn a roster spot with the Giants.
Today saw five Hokies get drafted. Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars), Jaylin Lane (Commanders), Dorian Strong (Bills), Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Eagles), and Aeneas Peebles (Ravens) all heard their names called today. Parker Clements signed as a UDFA with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Prior to transferring to Virginia Tech in 2023, Felton followed in his father's footsteps and played for the Norfolk State Spartans. In 2022, Felton led the Spartans total touchdowns (seven), receptions (39), and receiving yards (573). Felton also tied other receivers for the third longest reception of a NCAA FCS receiver after a 90 yard touchdown catch from Otto Kuhns.
During his first season with the Maroon and Orange, Felton started all 13 games and recorded his first-ever 100 yard receiving game, and averaged 17.6 yards per carry. In 2024, the Portsmouth, VA native made 32 receptions for 360 yards for a career average of 15.3 yards per carry, 43.5 yards per game, and 19 touchdowns.
In March, Felton was invited to the NFL Combine. Felton performed well in the Combine to receive a production score of 61 and an athleticism score of 73 for an overall NFL Next Gen Stat rating of 65. This NFL Next Gen Stat rating placed Felton 37th among wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The former Hokie competed in seven events at the NFL Combine and recorded the following stats.
40 yard dash: 4.5 seconds 10 yard split: 1.2 seconds Vertical jump: 32.5" Broad jump: 10" 2' 3-cone drill: 7.2 seconds 20 yard shuttle: 4.3 seconds Bench press: 16 reps
Felton has good measurables with a height of 6-5, weight of 213 pounds, an arm length of 32.25 inches, and hand length of nine inches. The former Hokie's greatest strength is his vertical presence on the field. However, his production was disappointing in 2024 and he has shown below-average ball tracking ability.
After reviewing his collegiate statistics and his performance at the NFL Combine, the NFL Next Gen Stats scored Felton a 5.88 prospect grade. The rating labels Felton as an "Average Backup or Special Teamer."
The ratings from NFL Next Gen Stats are based on a grading system developed after 2014 that analyzes data from professional footballer's production data from their college career, professional career, and NFL Combine performance to predict how well the recruit will perform in the NFL.
Related Links:
Former Virginia Tech Offensive Tackle Parker Clements Signs As A UDFA With the Las Vegas Raiders
Brent Pry reacts to Antwaun Powell-Ryland being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles