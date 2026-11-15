Virginia Tech Quotes That Matter From James Franklin After 40-22 Loss to Stanford

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech suffered its second consecutive defeat Saturday night, falling 40-22 to Stanford at Lane Stadium. The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) entered the contest as double-digit favorites but fell behind 21-0 in the first half and never fully recovered.

Following the loss, Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin spoke to the media about the team's turnover troubles, offensive line struggles and inability to consistently execute across all three phases. Here are the most noteworthy observations and quotes from the proceedings:

What went wrong for Virginia Tech against Stanford?

Virginia Tech's offensive struggles were apparent from the opening quarter, with three of its first five possessions ending in turnovers. The Cardinal capitalized on those mistakes, building a 21-0 advantage despite punting on its first three drives.

Franklin pointed to the turnover differential as the primary reason for the Hokies' early deficit, noting that the offense repeatedly put the defense in unfavorable situations.

"The 21-0 was directly related to the turnovers," Franklin said. "I thought our defense did a good job starting the game in terms of creating some opportunities to get off the field and get our offense the ball. We were not able to capitalize."

Virginia Tech finished with three turnovers while failing to force a single takeaway.

"It's hard to lose the turnover battle zero to three, and give yourself a chance to win," Franklin said.

Why has Virginia Tech struggled in pass protection?

Stanford entered Saturday's contest with just six sacks through nine games, the fewest in the ACC. Against Virginia Tech, the Cardinal recorded five sacks, repeatedly disrupting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

Franklin acknowledged that the Hokies' protection issues extend beyond Saturday's performance, citing inconsistent fundamentals and an inability to avoid obvious passing situations.

"We have not really been doing a great job of protection really all year long," Franklin said. "Whether it's been pressure or whether it's been sacks, it's been a challenge and a problem for us all year long."

Although injuries have affected Virginia Tech's offensive line, Franklin emphasized that the coaching staff must find ways to put its players in better positions to succeed.

"We got to do a better job of doing some things that's going to put our offensive line in better position by staying ahead of the sticks on first and second down, consistently being able to run the ball, stay out of third and long situations," Franklin said.

Why couldn't Virginia Tech generate pressure on Stanford's quarterback?

Virginia Tech's defensive front struggled to disrupt Stanford's passing attack, finishing with just one tackle for loss and zero sacks.

Franklin attributed those difficulties partly to the relationship between pass coverage and pressure, explaining that Stanford quarterback Davis Warren frequently delivered the football before the Hokies could reach him.

"Typically the coverage and the pressure are tied together," Franklin said. "If you can get the guy off his first progression and make him hold the ball, I don't think we did that very often tonight."

The Cardinal also found success on the ground, particularly when attempting to preserve its lead late in the contest.

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"They were able to protect their quarterback pretty much all night," Franklin said. "And they were able to run specifically late in the game when they were trying to manage the clock and run like a four-minute style offense."

What did Franklin say about Ethan Grunkemeyer's performance?

After entering Saturday's contest completing nearly 72% of his passes, Grunkemeyer connected on just half of his attempts against Stanford.

Franklin acknowledged that the sophomore quarterback missed opportunities but emphasized that Virginia Tech's supporting cast did little to alleviate the pressure.

"We were not in rhythm all night long," Franklin said. "We didn't make any plays for him. He missed some throws that I think he could have made, missed some reads that I think he could have made, but we're also not protecting him."

Franklin also credited Stanford's defensive game plan, which consistently pressured Grunkemeyer and prevented the Hokies from establishing an offensive rhythm.

"He's getting hit and pressured way too much as well," Franklin said.

Why have the Hokies struggled to maintain consistency?

Virginia Tech's loss to Stanford followed a 51-20 defeat against SMU, a sharp contrast to the Hokies' encouraging performance against Clemson before their bye week.

Franklin explained that many of the team's current problems have persisted throughout the season, even when Virginia Tech managed to overcome them earlier in the year.

"We were able to overcome that early in the season, but that typically is not a recipe for success when you turn the ball over, when you're not creating turnovers on defense, and when you're giving up a bunch of explosive plays," Franklin said.

He also stressed the importance of receiving consistent contributions from the offense, defense and special teams rather than relying on one unit to compensate for another's shortcomings.

"We're at a point in this program and building this program that all three phases have to be playing winning football," Franklin said. "We got to battle. We got to play smart, and we got to play clean football. We're not consistently doing that right now."

What must Virginia Tech address moving forward?

With two regular-season games remaining, Franklin identified several recurring issues that Virginia Tech must correct to avoid further setbacks: the turnover differential, explosive plays and flipping field position via punting.

"We got to be able to punt better to flip field position," Franklin said. "That's been something we haven't done a great job of, really all season to flip field position, put our defense in a more favorable position."

Franklin also emphasized the importance of creating defensive takeaways and eliminating offensive turnovers, two areas that have repeatedly undermined the Hokies' efforts.

"We talk about building a program that's hard to beat, and how you create a program that's hard to beat," Franklin said. "We're not doing those things right now."

While Franklin said he would need to review Saturday's film before offering more specific evaluations, his assessment of Virginia Tech's season-long struggles was clear.

"We got to get these things cleaned up, or we're going to continue to have problems," Franklin said.