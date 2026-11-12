Notes and Quotes from James Franklin's Nov. 11 Media Availability Ahead of Stanford

BLACKSBURG — It's game week once again in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech football takes on Stanford this Saturday in Lane Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. Ahead of the clash, head coach James Franklin fielded questions from the media on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Here are the most noteworthy observations and quotes from the proceedings.

What is the latest on Justin Terry and Thomas Williams?

Virginia Tech could be getting some reinforcements ahead of Saturday's contest, with Franklin providing encouraging updates on left tackle Justin Terry and cornerback Thomas Williams. However, neither player's availability is entirely certain.

For Terry, Wednesday marked a significant step in his recovery process. Terry participated in a full practice for the first time since his injury against Maryland Sept. 19.

"So today was really the first day that we've been able to have him for everything," Franklin said. "We've been kind of working him in slowly. Drills, indy, one-on-ones. So today was the first day we've kind of had him for everything. So he's getting closer, and it's positive for us."

Franklin added that Terry is approximately a week ahead of the team's initial recovery timeline. Still, the Hokies aren't ready to commit to Terry returning against the Cardinal. Franklin indicated that his status could come down to a game-time decision, with the coaching staff also weighing whether he has received enough reps in practice to be effective.

"It's not like we're totally through it," Franklin said. "We still got the rest of the week, and probably will come down to either a game time decision, or it will be he's cleared, but we still don't feel like he's gotten enough reps."

Williams, meanwhile, has participated throughout the week and appears to be trending toward a return. Franklin was hesitant to make any guarantees, though, noting that the Hokies anticipated having Williams available in each of the previous two weeks before additional issues arose.

"He's been out all week long and looking good, and we've been impressed with how he's playing, and we're expecting to have him for Saturday," Franklin said. "But again, we've expected [that] in the last two weeks as well."

How important will establishing the run game be against Stanford?

One of Franklin's primary points of emphasis Wednesday was the importance of offensive balance, particularly with running back Jeff Overton Jr. continuing to emerge as Virginia Tech's featured option in the backfield.

Franklin acknowledged that the Hokies could have leaned on the ground game more frequently early in last Friday's loss to SMU, although the deficit eventually forced Virginia Tech into more passing situations. Overton finished with 123 rushing yards in last Saturday's 51-28 loss, his third time eclipsing the 100-yard mark this season.

"I think early on we could have ran the ball a little bit more," Franklin said. "I think later on the score starts to affect that a little bit, but yeah, I think we've shown signs. I mean, Jeff has obviously been explosive and was explosive in that game."

Overton's role has also evolved throughout the season. Rather than operating as part of a more balanced rotation, he has become the Hokies' primary running back, with other players entering to provide occasional relief.

"His role has kind of changed as the year's gone on in terms of rotating to now being more of the true No. 1," Franklin said.

How has Virginia Tech responded to its loss to SMU?

Following Friday's defeat, Virginia Tech's coaching staff held an additional Saturday session to review the team's performance and address areas in need of improvement. Franklin believes the return to a normal weekly routine has been beneficial for the Hokies, particularly after a difficult loss.

"I think once Sunday comes, for all of us, the players, the staff, everything, the routine is helpful," Franklin said. "After big wins, it's helpful. After tough losses, it's helpful."

The Hokies entered the SMU matchup riding a two-game winning streak, including victories over Georgia Tech and Clemson before the bye week. Friday's result halted that momentum, leaving Virginia Tech searching for a response in its return to Blacksburg.

"We have everybody's attention right now, and there's things that we got to get corrected," Franklin said. "But we spent enough time on that on Saturday and during the bye week."

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What does Franklin think about the College Football Playoff expansion?

Franklin was also asked about the news of the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams, a subject he approached by comparing college football's postseason structure to those of other sports. Franklin suggested that expansion could ultimately benefit college football by keeping more programs in postseason contention deeper into the regular season.

"It keeps more teams alive later in the season, which I think is healthy for the sport and for the student athletes and their experience," Franklin said.

Franklin pointed toward college basketball's NCAA Tournament as an example of a postseason format that has expanded over time, noting that similar concerns about the size of the field have accompanied those changes and the potential economic benefits of home games.

"The more home games, the opportunities for more home games can be big for communities," Franklin said.

As for how a 24-team playoff could specifically affect Virginia Tech, Franklin made clear that his attention remains elsewhere.

"No, I'm just trying to beat Stanford, to be honest," Franklin said. "I've been spending, you know, 99% of my time on Stanford."

How is Virginia Tech preparing for potentially cold weather Saturday?

With colder temperatures — and potential snow — in the forecast for Saturday's matchup, Franklin was asked whether the Hokies would make any adjustments to their preparation.

Franklin doesn't anticipate the weather presenting a significant challenge, citing Virginia Tech's experience practicing and competing in a variety of conditions throughout the season.

"I think the good thing is we're kind of part of the country where we get a little bit of all of it," Franklin said.

The Hokies have already played in unfavorable conditions this season, including their rainy, cold matchup against Boston College. Franklin believes those experiences have helped prepare his team for similar circumstances.

He also noted that adjusting to drastically different climates can be more difficult for programs that aren't accustomed to colder weather.

"If it's raining, it's an opportunity to get out in it. If it's cold, it's an opportunity to get out in it," Franklin said. "So not a whole lot different."

What stands out to Franklin about Davis Warren?

Unlike some of the dual-threat quarterbacks Virginia Tech has faced this season, Franklin doesn't view Stanford's signal-caller as a particularly dangerous rushing threat. Instead, he emphasized his functional mobility and command of the offense.

"Big, strong, athletic," Franklin said. "He's got really good mobility within the pocket. He's got good functional movements for the quarterback position, but he's completing over 60% of his passes."

Franklin also praised Stanford's offensive scheme, which he described as an NFL-style system that places considerable responsibility on the quarterback before the snap.

"I think they're running [an] NFL-style system where they put a lot on his plate with protections and check-with-me's," Franklin said. "He does a really good job of operating them."

Beyond the quarterback position, Franklin pointed to Stanford's supporting cast, including its running backs, wide receivers and tight end, as additional challenges for Virginia Tech's defense.

"They got a nice amount of weapons," Franklin said. "I think the running back's good. They got some wideouts. The tight end is a real tight end, which I love to see. You know, he's physical."