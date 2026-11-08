Opening Odds for Virginia Tech-Stanford Put Hokies As Multi-Touchdown Favorites

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will enter its clash with Stanford on Saturdaty, Nov. 14, as multi-touchdown favorites.

The Hokies (6-3, 3-3 ACC), who lost to SMU 51-28 in Dallas Friday, are 16.5-point favorites over the Cardinal, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. On Friday, Virginia Tech conceded its most points in a single game since the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland. The Hokies are currently favorites in two of their last three games, while they're underdogs for their clash against No. 1 Miami — albeit a Hurricanes squad that will be without Malachi Toney for several weeks and one that just lost to No. 11 Notre Dame 31-24 yesterday.

Virginia Tech's 23-point loss to the Mustangs was the first time it had allowed 500-plus total yards of offense since Sept. 13, 2025 against Old Dominion. It was the first time a James Franklin-coached unit had allowed more than 500 yards since the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss on Dec. 20, 2023, while Franklin was at Penn State.

"Obviously, we did not play well at all, we did not play up to the standard," Franklin said. "Ultimately, I’m responsible for that. So give SMU a ton of credit. Give Coach Lashlee a ton of credit. They played really well. And we did not play well, really in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams.

"So we got out-coached, we got out-executed and did not play well. Again, give SMU a ton of credit, because they created those opportunities in that situation, but we did not play well and it’s not acceptable, it’s not anywhere near the standard and again, ultimately, I’m responsible."

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The Hokies won their opening four games for the first time since 2017. Virginia Tech's first loss came to Pitt on Oct. 2, where the Hokies mounted a late nine-point rally after trailing 35-24. Fifth-year kicker John Love's 36-yard game-deciding field goal was ruled no good, however.

The following week, the Hokies scored a season-low 20 points (tied with the Clemson) game in a 25-20 loss to California in Berkeley, Calif. The Hokies scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:15 remaining to re-take the lead, 19-14, but the Golden Bears — aided by Virginia Tech penalties for roughing the passer and defensive pass interference — marched down the field in a six-play drive that took off 57 seconds, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds left. The Hokies worked down to California's 7-yard line with three seconds left, but quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's throw to tight end Luke Reynolds went incomplete.

The Hokies bounced back with a 20-16 victory in Clemson the following weekend to become bowl-eligible, claiming their first victory over the Tigers since 2007. Grunkemeyer found Reynolds wide open on a mesh route for the game-winning touchdown with 1:44 left.

However, the Hokies, who entered the SMU game fifth in the "others receiving votes" category of the AP Top 25, couldn't capitalize, being outscored 14-0 in the third quarter en route to their 23-point loss.

Virginia Tech's clash against Stanford this Saturday is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

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