Notes and Quotes from James Franklin's Oct. 14 Media Availability Ahead of Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football looks to rebound this week against Georgia Tech after back-to-back one-score losses in ACC play. Ahead of the clash, the media monitored an open section of practice for 20 minutes and spoke to Hokies head coach James Franklin afterwards. Here are the most noteworthy observations and quotes of the day:

Here's an injury update — and an insightful answer from Franklin on guard Brody Meadows.

Offensive linemen Montavious Cunningham and Brody Meadows were padded up; Meadows was more active, while Cunningham was limited, mostly off to the side clutching his helmet. Cunningham went down with an injury against Cal and did not play again.

Defensive tackle Emmett Laws' work appeared to intensify from previous open-to-the-media sessions, as he was running with the second-teamers. Running back Bill Davis and both wide receivers Luke Stuewe and Takye Heath were in scout team jerseys, while wide receiver Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin was off to the side in sweatpants.

Laws, Davis, Stuewe, Heath and Peterkin all have not played yet this season. Franklin was bullish on Meadows' status, saying that he's hopeful they'll get the fifth-year lineman back for Saturday's showdown against Georgia Tech.

"The other thing I think is important is we may get Brody Meadows back," Franklin said. "... We're trying to just be careful, because... [the injury] kept lingering. We're trying to give him as much time as we could, but having experience at that position is really valuable."

Meadows' leadership for the unit has been "great" in Franklin's words; the head coach referred to Meadows as a "6-foot-7, 320-pound jolly giant — like a plus-size model."

"He's awesome — he's big, he's beautiful," Franklin said. "He's got a positive demeanor; he's always got a smile on his face. He's super appreciative about his whole Virginia Tech experience. He's well-liked and respected by his teammates and the coaches. I texted him today [to say]... how you feel? He said fantastic, big smile on his face. I could tell it was authentic.

"... I think he's excited about the opportunity to go out and help his team. Guys like that are invaluable — and size matters. When you're that big in there, he's going to do a lot of things right based on experience ... He's got really good length, and he knows how to play with his size."

Franklin remarked that he's hopeful the team can get back left tackle Justin Terry "sooner or later" and said that Terry's return would be getting "the best of both worlds." Meadows was listed as probable on Wednesday night's initial availability report.

Focus aplenty has been devoted to discipline.

Virginia Tech is 111th nationally in penalty yards at 69.3 yards and has sustained five unsportsmanlike conduct penalties this year.

“I think they’re playing with so much enthusiasm and passion, which is great, and I think it’s served us well,” Franklin said. “But I think there’s a line to that. And you can’t cross the line. And you’ve got to be a smart football player.”

Virginia Tech was hit with seven penalties that cost it 88 yards. That was less than Cal, which sustained 10 penalties for 99 yards, but the Hokies' miscues came at more inopportune occasions. On the Golden Bears' final drive, Virginia Tech was hit with back-to-back penalties for roughing the passer (linebacker Kaleb Spencer) and defensive pass interference (nickel Kenny Woseley Jr.).

"It’s been addressed, it’s been discussed, but we also can’t come in every Sunday and keep saying the same thing over and over again.”

Virginia Tech's game against Georgia Tech is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

A move at punter and kicker "would take a lot", though competition persists.

Fifth-year kicker John Love's missed three field goal kicks for the first time in his collegiate career, while Nathan Totten's punts dropped to 36.25 and 36.6 yards per kick against Pitt and Cal after hitting for 42 or more yards in his first four games this year.

Franklin said that the competition will extend through Friday's workouts, but that if they're to make a move, another player will have to be "significantly better in practice." Cole Byrd and Will Love are the backups at kicker, while Luke Jones and Love again are the options at punter.

"We've had really good conversations, and they're approaching it the right way," Franklin said. "... We have some guys that we think can make it a legitimate competition. I think Cole can give [John] Love a competition. Punting, we have some less experienced guys, but Luke and Will Love have done some nice things, as well. ... It's not just a foregone conclusion. ... It's hard to make a change if it's about even without game experience, so we're going to continue to evaluate it. At the end of the day, we need somebody that's going to go in and be able to swing field position, be able to get us points."