In the blink of an eye, Virginia Tech was up 14-0 on No. 7 Miami, and it seemed like anything was possible at Hard Rock Stadium.

But the Hokies could not hold off the Hurricanes, and the losing streak to their former Big East counterpart reached six last night as Miami defeated Virginia Tech and clinched a spot in the ACC Championship game, where they will face Wake Forest. It was a better showing than the SMU and Stanford games in weeks past, but it was still a third straight loss, and now the Hokies will try to end their season on a high note with a win over Virginia next weekend.

After the game, Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin spoke with the media and here are the important notes and quotes from last night in Miami.

1. No moral victories for Franklin

Miami has been the favorite to win the ACC all season and make it to the CFP and they are the most talented team on paper in the ACC. That is a place Franklin is hoping to get the Hokies, but even in a close loss to a good team, there were no moral victories for Franklin:

"There are no moral victories. There never will be. It's not good enough. We're not consistent enough. Um so we we got work to do obviously. So uh some really good things to talk about in the first half, but we did not put a complete game together. Not good enough."

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2. On being consistent

The Virginia Tech team that played. Miami last night is not the same one that looked lost against Stanford and SMU in weeks prior. This team lacks consistency and Franklin addressed that after the game:

"Yeah, consistency is our is our issue right now. Um really kind of all season. We got to be the same team every week. We got to be the same offense, defense, and special teams every single week. Um there's no secret sauce, right? You got to play your best physically, mentally, and emotionally each play. Each play each play is it has its own life. And uh we we got to be much much more consistent. Home, away, uh big crowd, no crowd, it don't matter. Uh we got to be more consistent as a program. I don't think there's any doubt about it. But to your point, yes. Yes. Um there's some signs and there's going to be a ton of stuff on that film to show them on Sunday. That's going to be things that we can build from. Uh but again, not good enough, especially when you're playing a team as talented as that team."

3. On roster management and the Penn State players he brought with him from the portal last offseason

When Franklin arrived at Virginia Tech, he brought a number of players that he had one his Penn State roster and players he was recruiting to Penn State. After the game, he was asked about that, as well as overall roster management:

"Yeah. You know obviously in today's day and age um you got to be able to recruit at a high level out of high school. You got to be able to recruit out of out of the portal. Um, and then you got to develop those guys once you get on on their campus. And I think we have done some some decent things there, but we still have a lot of work to do to create the depth and the competition that we need on a consistent basis. Um, but yes, there there's been signs of of positive things to build on for the future.."