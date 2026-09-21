Notes and Quotes from Virginia Tech Head Coach James Franklin's Sept. 21 Press Conference

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football, fresh off a 35-26 victory over Maryland that elevated it to 3-0 for the first time since the 2017 season, now prepares for another trip north this Saturday. Boston College is next up on deck.

The Hokies (3-0) will contest the Eagles (2-1) on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. ET, with coverage available on the ACC Network. Ahead of the Week 4 clash, here's the five most pertinent notes and quotes from head coach James Franklin's weekly press conference.

No. 1: There's history between the two head coaches on the sideline — again.

Like with Old Dominion and Maryland, there's history between Franklin and the head coach he's facing off against. This week, it's Boston College's Bill O'Brien. O'Brien and Franklin served together on head coach Ralph Friedgen's staff at Maryland in 2003-2004; O'Brien was the running backs coach while Franklin was the wide receivers coach. Franklin later succeeded O'Brien as Penn State's head coach in 2014, where he tallied a 104-45 mark in 11-plus seasons with the program. According to Franklin, the two lived in the same neighborhood and their two wives were close.

"In my mind, he's like the perfect head coach Boston College," Franklin said of O'Brien. "That area means a ton of experience and background... as an offensive coordinator, I think he's doing a good job. Run game angles, leverages, numbers. Same thing in the passing game. He'll be able to manufacture yards against people based on his background and experience."

No. 2: Franklin talked on the aspect of preparation.

Boston College (2-1) projects as the kind of game that could trip a confident Virginia Tech unit up. The Hokies' kickoff against the Eagles is set for 12 p.m. ET against a B.C. program that went 2-10 (1-7 ACC) a season ago. Though the Eagles have looked solid at points with D-II transfer Mason McKenzie under center, Boston College also narrowly outlasted Maine 22-16. The Eagles' other victory came over Rutgers, 28-21. Franklin mentioned that he was impressed with Main eon tape and that Tech's "kind of stealing ideas as we watch previous tape and things like that."

"Last time in 2021, I think we lost to [Boston College], which was also on the road," Franklin said. "So, we need to be prepared and understand what we're going to be facing and the challenges that come with it."

No. 3: Any injury scoops for Saturday? And what about weather?

The status of left tackle Justin Terry may receive more clarity at Franklin's post-practice media session Wednesday, while wide receiver Ayden Greene may be more of a game-time decision. More information on which players are available for the clash will be released on Thursday night's initial availability report, which designates players as available, questionable, doubtful and out.

There could also be inclement weather in Saturday's affair in Chestnut Hill, throwing a different kind of wrench into Virginia Tech's game plan. It's one the Hokies have prepared for, though.

"We prepare for wet ball every week," Franklin said. "... Typically when it rains, offensive guys [have] been out in the rain to make sure we get that wet ball work. ... We'll work hard at it all week long either way, like we always do, and prepare for it. And making sure we're doing a good job of having enough balance in our offense through run and pass, because sometimes, the weather can impact that, too."

No. 4: Franklin praised starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer’s ability to make plays when protection breaks down.

The offense has relied mostly around short to intermediate throws and as a result, Grunkemeyer has completed 78.2% of his passes for 865 yards (No. 21 in FBS), seven touchdowns (T-No. 22) and no interceptions. His quarterback rating on ESPN of 86.4 sits No. 13 of all FBS signal-callers.

On Saturday against Maryland, Grunkemeyer completed 31 of his 39 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns while adding an 18-yard rushing touchdown for good measure. That 314-yard output made him the first Virginia Tech quarterback since Ryan Willis in 2018 to put up 300-plus passing yards in back-to-back games.

"I think Grunk's mobility has shown his ability to be an eraser when things aren't going well," Franklin said. "I think everybody's made a big deal about the run he had for the touchdown [against Maryland], but the play wherre he avoided in the pocket, stepped up and made that throw on the dig, that was a big-time throw, showing his mobility to be an eraser when the protection's not perfect and you can still make it break."

No. 5: Franklin spotlighted tight end Luke Reynolds, referring to him as a high-production, low-maintenance player.

Through four games, Reynolds' 265 yards ranks tops of all Power Four tight ends (No. 2 of all FBS tight ends, behind Memphis' Hunter Tipton with 307), while he leads all tight ends in receptions (25) and receiving touchdowns (four).

In Virginia Tech's 35-26 victory over Maryland in College Park Saturday, Reynolds caught a career-high 12 passes, taking them for 107 yards — only one yard shy of the career-high 108 yards he logged against Old Dominion Sept. 12.

"We thought he was going to have a chance to be special [before he came to Virginia Tech]," Franklin said of the junior tight end. "He's getting some credit right now, and he deserves that. With team success comes individual recognition. But most of these stats, which I don't necessarily agree with tight ends, are all about the passing game. There's not too many tight ends that are doing what he's doing in the passing game but also are a problem from a blocking perspective in there. He'll stick his nose in there... he'll be physical in the run game.

"So, he's doing a really, really nice job, and we're going to continue to build on this."