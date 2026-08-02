One Breakout Player at Each Position for Virginia Tech: Defense

Virginia Tech's defense has plenty of proven talent returning in 2026, anchored by All-ACC defensive lineman Kemari Copeland. But if the Hokies are going to take a significant step forward under James Franklin, they'll also need several defenders to emerge into larger roles.

Here is one breakout candidate at every defensive position group heading into the 2026 season.

Defensive Line: Elhadj Fall

Copeland is already the headliner, but Fall has all the tools to become one of the ACC's most disruptive interior defenders. The Georgia Southern transfer recorded 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a blocked field goal in his first season with Virginia Tech. Playing alongside Copeland should create more one-on-one opportunities, and Fall has the size and athleticism to capitalize.

Chambers has steadily climbed the depth chart and appears poised for a larger workload in 2026. His speed allows him to stay on the field in passing situations, while another offseason in the weight room should make him even more effective against the run. If Chambers becomes a three-down linebacker, he has the potential to finish among Virginia Tech's leaders in tackles. In 2026, he finished with 44 tackles (17 unassisted), 2.0 tackles for loss, a sack, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries in eight games (six starts).

Clarke possesses all the physical tools coaches look for at cornerback. After gaining valuable experience early in his career, 2026 feels like the season where everything could come together. With veteran talent around him, Clarke won't always be matched up against an opponent's top receiver, giving him opportunities to play aggressively and create turnovers. He's only made two tackles in his collegiate career — a byproduct of a torn ACL in spring ball costing him the entire 2025 season.

Safety: Quentin Reddish

While Tyson Flowers provides the experience, Reddish may offer the highest upside in the secondary. His athleticism allows him to play both near the line of scrimmage and in deep coverage, making him one of Virginia Tech's most versatile defensive backs. As he becomes more comfortable in an expanded role, I wouldn't be surprised if Reddish develops into one of the ACC's better young safeties. He tallied 15 tackles in the first three games of the 2025 season before a shoulder injury ended his season.

Virginia Tech's defense already has a strong foundation, but breakout seasons from players like Fall, Chambers, Clarke and Reddish could be what elevates the unit from solid to one of the ACC's most improved defenses. If those four players reach their potential, the Hokies will have the depth and playmaking ability necessary to compete with the conference's top offenses.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET against VMI. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network, and it'll be the first matchup between the two schools since 1984.