Opening Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech Have Hokies as Double-Digit Underdogs
Virginia Tech football's betting odds have opened before its Week 7 clash with the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets; the Hokies will enter as 14.5-point underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Virginia Tech football is coming off another one-score loss, falling to Wake Forest, 30-23, yesterday. The Hokies (2-4, 1-1 ACC) have lost eight of their last 11 games, dating back to Syracuse of last year.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets enter this contest off a bye week following five straight victories. Though Georgia Tech went through a scare in Week 5, it outlasted Wake Forest, 30-29, in overtime. The Yellow Jackets vaulted up four spots in the AP Top 25 this week, thanks to Penn State and Texas falling out of the top-25 from No. 7 and No. 9, respectively.
Here's some betting tidbits to watch ahead of the game:
FPI gives Virginia Tech 20.2% odds of claiming Saturday's matchup, a 22% decrease from the start of the season. This year, the Hokies are 1-5 against the spread, while the Yellow Jackets are 3-2 against the spread.
For Georgia Tech, the over has hit in three of its last four games, including two of its last three at home. Virginia Tech is 0-4 against the spread as the favorites, while 1-1 as the underdog, which they'll be against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is 1-2 against the spread as the favorites.
Through six games, Virginia Tech signal-caller Kyron Drones is 119-for-197 (60.4) with nine passing touchdowns and four interceptions. Drones threw for a season-low 111 yards yesterday against the Demon Deacons.
On the other end, Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King has been revelatory. Although the redshirt senior has tallied just three passing touchdowns, he leads the Yellow Jackets' rushing attack, having compiled 380 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 73 carries.
Ahead of the contest, Montgomery is adamant that the team continue to grow in the face of adversity.
"And now, we just got to continue to keep growing and getting better. We got a lot of young guys that are playing. We got some old guys that are playing. We're patching holes where we got to patch holes because injuries happen and we'll continue to do that. But the effort and the attitude and the resiliency that they're playing with right now, I love that part and we'll go back to work and we'll get better because we know we got a tough one again this week."
Virginia Tech will contest the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with viewing available on the ACC Network.
