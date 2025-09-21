Opening Odds for Virginia Tech vs. NC State Peg Hokies As Double-Digit Underdogs
Virginia Tech football's betting odds have opened before the Hokies' Week 5 clash with the NC State Wolfpack; the Hokies will enter as 10.5-point underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Virginia Tech (1-3) captured its first victory of the season yesterday, supplanting Wofford (FCS), 38-6. The Hokies outgained the Terriers (0-4), 461-141, and restrained Wofford to -1 net rushing yards. In addition, Tech racked up a quartet of sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
FPI gives the Hokies a 36.2% chance of claiming Saturday's showdown against NC State (3-1, 1-1 ACC), a marked shift from when the likelihood sat at 60.8% following Week 1. Since then, Tech has sputtered, dropping contests to Vanderbilt and Old Dominion while predictably thrashing Wofford, a mid-tier FCS school. After Week 3, the Hokies sat at 0-3 for the first time since 1987, Frank Beamer's inaugural year at head coach.
That warranted a change at head whistle; following Tech's 45-26 blowout defeat at the hands of Old Dominion, the Hokies opted to fire head coach Brent Pry and proceeded forward with Philip Montgomery at the hel.
C.J. Bailey is the name headlining the Wolfpack's attack; through a quartet of games, Bailey sits at No. 20 in the nation in QB rating and was at No. 12 prior to the Wolfpack's 45-33 loss to Duke yesterday. Through a quartet of games, Bailey has tallied 1,083 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
On the ground game, Wolfpack tailback Hollywood Smothers has been the clear-cut RB1, rushing for 503 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries.
In terms of betting trends to pay attention to, according to Action Network, NC State is 2-2 this season against the spread and is 2-1 as the favorite. Virginia Tech is 0-4 against the spread but 2-2 relative to the over under.
For totals, the over has hit in three of NC State’s first four outings, while two of Virginia Tech’s four contests have cleared the number. The more glaring trend, however, comes against the spread. The Hokies have yet to cover this season, consistently falling short of oddsmakers’ expectations. Tech's uneven play on the field has exacerbated the difficulty bettors have had in trusting the Hokies to keep games close, let alone win outright.
Virginia Tech will contest the Wolfpack in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the game on the CW.
