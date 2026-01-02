Pair Of Quarterbacks Linked to Vacant Virginia Tech Starting Spot

Virginia Tech is on the hunt for its next quarterback — with that, it's likely that the starter comes from a connection to new head coach James Franklin. It appears as if the Hokies are already in the mix for two quarterbacks: Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who started seven games for the Nittany Lions and captured four straight victories to conclude the 2025 campaign, as well as Missouri signal-caller Beau Pribula, who suited up as Penn State's second-stringer in 2024 before transferring to the Tigers.

NEW: Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech are the top two schools to watch for Missouri transfer QB Beau Pribula, @PeteNakos reports👀



Intel: https://t.co/YGtyDcWgSe https://t.co/mGWqV4WBAK pic.twitter.com/8Gwrb4KQeY — On3 (@On3sports) January 2, 2026

Here's what On3 Sports college football analyst Pete Nakos had to say about Grunkemeyer's venture into the transfer portal:

"One early school to watch in this recruitment is Virginia Tech, where Grunkemeyer could reunite with former Penn State head coach James Franklin."

Adding on to that, here's what Nakos had to say on the possibility of Pribula venturing to Blacksburg, as well as possible other suitors.

"Sources have told On3 that two early schools to watch for the former Penn State transfer quarterback are Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech."

Virginia Tech makes sense for Pribula due to his former head coach, Franklin, now manning the fort in Blacksburg. Georgia Tech also makes sense due to the fact that like the Hokies, it will need a new starter due to mainstay Haynes King exhausting its eligibility. Also, like Virginia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have lost their backup to the transfer portal, with Aaron Philo hitting the portal from Georgia Tech and both William "Pop" Watson III and Garret Rangel doing so from Blacksburg.

Thus far, Virginia Tech has seen 16 players enter the transfer portal or leave the team since then-head coach Brent Pry's firing opened a 30-day window for players to exit the program and utilize a redshirt if they possessed one. Seven chose to exit the program, while nine have entered the transfer portal during this winter cycle under Franklin's tenure. Here's the full list of the 16: Rangel, wide receiver Charlie O'Connor, Watson, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, tight end Zeke Wimbush, running back Jeremiah Coney, running back Braydon Bennett, cornerback Caleb Brown, defensive lineman Arias Nash, cornerback Dante Lovett, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway, linebacker Michael Short, defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos, safety Christian Ellis, defensive lineman James Djonkam and wide receiver Donavon Greene.

This transfer portal cycle will remain open until Jan. 16, 2026, giving Grunkemeyer, Pribula and others two weeks to officially evaluate which school to take their next steps at.

