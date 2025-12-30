Pair of Virginia Tech Running Backs Decide to Enter The Transfer Portal

While Virginia Tech is going to be returning a talented running back duo of Jeff Overton and Marcellous Hawkins in 2026, they are going to be losing some veteran pieces as well.

Earlier in the offseason, Terion Stewart announced that he would be entering the upcoming NFL Draft and today, Jeremiah Coney and Braydon Bennett announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Graduate running back Braydon Bennett plans to enter the transfer portal.#Hokies pic.twitter.com/QDpEggPIUF — Tech Sideline (@TechSideline) December 30, 2025

This season, Coney finished the year with eight carries for 47 yards while Bennett finished with four carries for eight yards. Bennett was brought in last season from Coastal Carolina, but could not make the impact on the field quiet like the other two transfers who were brought in.

Bennett had spent the past five seasons with the Chanticleers and was their leading rusher during the 2024 season. In his career prior to Virginia Tech, Bennett has 321 carries for 1,954 yards and 24 touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett finished with a 79.1 grade in 417 snaps. It was the second-highest grade on Coastal Carolina's offense. He finished with a 68.9 grade in 2023 in 291 snaps. His highest grade came in 2021 when he finished with a 79.5 grade in 313 snaps. The 6'2, 215 LBS running back is experienced and a tough runner

RB Room in Great Position

Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) runs the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

It was going to be tough for either Coney or Bennett; it was going to be tough to see carries over either Hawkins or Overton.

In his first season with the program, Hawkins totaled 749 yards and one touchdown, while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He also had 12 catches for 74 yards. In his first season after transferring in from Central Missouri, Hawkins made a huge impact and will have every opportunity to do so again next season.

Hawkins has absolutely game-breaking speed. One look at his film shows the level of football he was playing in comparison to his D2 opponents. His low center of gravity causes him to be able to shed plenty of tackles, often bowling balling through opponents. Any delayed handoff gives Hawkins too much time to get running, and it’s a house call from there. He’s also shown flashes of being a very solid receiver out of the backfield as well. After rolling through the tape, Hawkins is admittedly very similar to Bhayshul Tuten. A slightly undersized running back who provides plenty of upside due to his speed and ability to break tackles.

