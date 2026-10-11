PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Virginia Tech's 25-20 Loss to Cal
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Virginia Tech football sustained its second straight loss, falling to California 25-20 in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday afternoon. Here's how all 44 Hokies who took snaps in the contest graded out on Pro Football Focus:
Offense
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (72 snaps) - 76.6
- RT Aidan Lynch (72 snaps) - 74.0
- LT Layth Ghannam (72 snaps) - 70.4
- WR Ayden Greene (43 snaps) - 68.3
- WR Que'Sean Brown (55 snaps) - 67.9
- TE Luke Reynolds (63 snaps) - 66.4
- RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (49 snaps) - 65.9
- RB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (24 snaps) - 65.9
- WR Davion Brown (40 snaps) - 64.1
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (14 snaps) - 62.8
- C Kyle Altuner (72 snaps) - 62.3
- LG Gavin Crawford (51 snaps) - 61.3
- WR Marlion Jackson (30 snaps) - 60.6
- WR Tyseer Denmark (12 snaps) - 58.7
- WR Keylen Adams (four snaps) - 57.5
- TE Pierce Petersohn (two snaps) - 56.9
- RG Montavious Cunningham (21 snaps) - 55.8
- RG Michael Troutman III (72 snaps) - 50.4
- TE Benji Gosnell (24 snaps) - 50.0
Defense
- LB Keon Wylie (57 snaps) - 87.4
- DT Kemari Copeland (51 snaps) - 76.7
- DE Jason Abbey (six snaps) - 76.2
- S Tyson Flowers (60 snaps) - 72.9
- LB Noah Chambers (30 snaps) - 70.3
- DT Randy Adirika (15 snaps) - 67.4
- S DQ Smith (21 snaps) - 66.7
- CB Thomas Williams (35 snaps) - 64.4
- S Quentin Reddish (69 snaps) - 63.9
- DT Elhadj Fall (45 snaps) - 63.5
- LB Kaleb Spencer (54 snaps) - 63.0
- CB Jaquez White (70 snaps) - 62.5
- DE Aycen Stevens (46 snaps) - 61.8
- CB Joshua Clarke (three snaps) - 61.6
- DE Mylachi Williams (19 snaps) - 61.4
- CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (37 snaps) - 61.2
- DT Eric Mensah (six snaps) - 59.7
- CB Cam Chadwick Jr. (38 snaps) - 59.1
- DT Deric Dandy (six snaps) - 58.3
- DE Javion Hilson (12 snaps) - 57.4
- LB Curtis Jones Jr. (16 snaps) - 53.3
- DE Cortez Harris (47 snaps) - 52.4
- DT Gerard Johnson III (15 snaps) - 52.3
- DE Samuel Okunlola (16 snaps) - 51.8
- CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (29 snaps) - 45.6
Overall Top 10
- LB Keon Wylie (57 snaps) - 87.4 - Defense
- DT Kemari Copeland (51 snaps) - 76.7 - Defense
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (72 snaps) - 76.6 - Offense
- DE Jason Abbey (six snaps) - 76.2 - Defense
- RT Aidan Lynch (72 snaps) - 74.0 - Offense
- S Tyson Flowers (60 snaps) - 72.9 - Defense
- LT Layth Ghannam (72 snaps) - 70.4 - Offense
- LB Noah Chambers (30 snaps) - 70.3 - Defense
- WR Ayden Greene (43 snaps) - 68.3 - Offense
- WR Que'Sean Brown (55 snaps) - 67.9 - Offense
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05