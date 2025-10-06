PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Tech's Loss to Wake Forest
A gloomy season for Virginia Tech only got gloomier on Saturday. The Hokies had gotten a little bit of momentum under interim head coach Phillip Montgomery, going 2-0 including an upset win over NC State last weekend, but they could not carry that momentum into Saturday against Wake Forest.
Now, the Hokies are 2-4, and they still have a tough slate of games coming up, including a big test on Saturday against No. 13 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are going to pose quite the challenge for Montgomery and this team, and they are going to have to play much better in Atlanta if they want any shot of an upset against the Yellow Jackets.
Here is how the Hokies graded out on PFF in yesterday's loss.
Offense
1. RB Terion Stewart- 71.3 (17)
2. QB Kyron Drones- 66.1 (65)
3. WR Donavon Greene- 66.0 (46)
4. WR Cam Seldon- 62.8 (18)
5. OL Johnny Garrett- 62.6 (65)
6. RB Marcellous Hawkins- 62.3 (41)
7. OL Layth Ghannam- 60.4 (65)
8. OL Kyle Altuner- 60.4 (65)
9. OL Aidan Lynch- 60.4 (65)
10. WR Takye Heath- 60.3 (38)
11. OL Zeke Wimbush- 59.2 (2)
12. WR Devin Alves- 58.7 (5)
13. Ja'Ricous Hairston-57.3 (22)
14. WR Isaiah Spencer- 55.1 (20)
15. WR Ayden Greene- 54.8 (60)
16. TE Benji Gosnell-54.8 (49)
17. OL Tomas Rimac- 47.9 (65)
18. RB PJ Prioleau- 44.8 (7)
Defense
1. LB Noah Chambers- 88.4 (41)
2. LB Jaden Keller- 78.6 (48)
3. DE Ben Bell- 78.1 (69)
4. DL Kemari Copeland- 77.4 (47)
5. DL Immanuel Hickman Jr- 72.1 (20)
6. DL Kelvin Gilliam- 71.0 (41)
7. DB Isiah Brown-Murray- 69.4 (65)
8. DL Aycen Stevens- 69.3 (24)
9. LB Kaleb Spencer- 68.9 (61)
10. DL Kody Huisman- 68.3 (41)
11. DB Thomas Williams- 68.2 (36)
12. DB Brennan Johnson- 67.4 (6)
13. DB Sheldon Robinson- 67.2 (32)
14. DL Emmett Laws- 66.4 (7)
15. DL Jason Abbey- 65.7 (15)
16. DL Elhadj Fall- 62.3 (49)
17. DB Joseph Reddish- 61.8 (3)
18. DB Isiah Cash- 61.1 (57)
19. DL Deric Dandy- 59.8 (2)
20. DB Jojo Crim- 58.1 (49)
21. DB Tyson Flowers- 56.9 (69)
22. DB Jordan Bass- 47,8 (43)
Frustrating day on offense
It was a frustrating day for Virginia Tech on offense. The Hokies could not get over the 300 yard mark and had to settle for field goals several times during the game. After the game, Virginia Tech head coach Phillip Montgomery talked about the day on that side of the ball and what Wake Forest did to frustrate the Hokies:
"They changed some stuff up from what we saw on tape. They do a good job with their front. They brought a lot more pressure against us, just like everybody else has than what they've been showing on tape. A lot of twist, a lot of looping, played a lot more odd vs. us than they have vs. other teams. That being said, we were prepared for all that stuff. We just got to go out and execute, right? And it's always one one little step here or, hey, if I'd have got my head across on this or if I'd have got this target and worked and worked my double team to that part of it or hey, I had an opportunity to bounce this out or I could have been working this. There's so many variables to it, right? We can break down all of those and we will, but to that point, they're solid. They make you earn yards. As you watch them on tape, this is kind of their scenario and their calling card, right? They play really, really well on first down and second down, get you behind the chains and then, they're going to play their games and mess with you on third down. And so, we just got to again find more consistency in what we're doing."
Virginia Tech is going to need a better output on Saturday if they hope to keep things close with No. 13 Georgia Tech.