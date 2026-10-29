PFF Grades + Snap Counts for Virginia Tech At The Bye Week — And Brief Thoughts

Virginia Tech football enters its bye week at 6-2 (3-2 ACC), having already doubled its win total from a season ago. The Hokies will look to build on that progress when they travel to Dallas to face No. 19 SMU on Friday, Nov. 6 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), seeking their first regular-season victory over a ranked opponent since 2021.

But with eight games in the books, how have Virginia Tech's individual players performed on Pro Football Focus? Here's a look, and then some of my thoughts.

Offense

[Note: Several players with one snap are included off of the fake punt via Clemson. They will be bolded.]

TE Luke Reynolds (453 snaps) - 86.6 QB Bryce Baker (51 snaps) - 85.6 WR Que'Sean Brown (356 snaps) - 81.0 QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (564 snaps) - 77.8 RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (352 snaps) - 76.2 RB Marcellous Hawkins (253 snaps) - 75.2 T Aidan Lynch (562 snaps) - 74.9 RB John Buetow (two snaps) - 72.8 T Buddy Wegdam (26 snaps) - 70.6 T Justin Bell (eight snaps) - 68.7 G Gavin Crawford (123 snaps) - 66.5 RB Darius Taylor (five snaps) - 66.3 C Kyle Altuner (488 snaps) - 66.0 G Brody Meadows (77 snaps) - 66.0 C Tommy Ricard (129 snaps) - 65.8 G Layth Ghannam (551 snaps) - 65.8 WR Ayden Greene (296 snaps) - 65.2 TE Brody Jones (two snaps) - 64.9 RB Messiah Mickens (23 snaps) - 64.6 G Marlen Bright (15 snaps) - 63.8 G Michael Troutman III (364 snaps) - 63.4 RB Tyler Mason (12 snaps) - 63.3 TE Pierce Petersohn (14 snaps) - 62.9 WR Davion Brown (287 snaps) - 61.5 TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (193 snaps) - 60.3 WR Keylen Adams (21 snaps) - 60.2 T Logan Howland (237 snaps) - 60.1 Brennan Johnson (one snap) - 60.0 Brett Clatterbaugh (one snap) - 60.0 Curtis Jones Jr. (one snap) - 60.0 Keon Wylie (one snap) - 60.0 Tyson Flowers (one snap) - 60.0 Christian Epling (one snap) - 60.0 Justin Terry (143 snaps) - 59.9 Nathan Totten (one snap) - 59.6 WR Chanz Wiggins (27 snaps) - 59.5 WR Jeff Exinor Jr. (19 snaps) - 58.8 G Benjamin Eziuka (119 snaps) - 58.6 WR AJ Brand (38 snaps) - 58.5 Sheldon Robinson (one snap) - 58.1 G Montavious Cunningham (215 snaps) - 58.1 Isaiah Brown-Murray (one snap) - 58.0 T Lucas Austin (24 snaps) - 57.6 WR Takye Heath (five snaps) - 57.2 TE Cole Reemsnyder (12 snaps) - 55.0 TE Harrison Saint Germain (34 snaps)) - 54.6 WR Marlion Jackson (304 snaps) - 53.3 WR Tyseer Denmark (137 snaps) - 52.3 TE Benji Gosnell (226 snaps) - 46.1

Offensive Thoughts

Luke Reynolds (86.6) has been Virginia Tech's highest-graded offensive player, and doing so across 453 snaps makes his performance stand out even more. Que'Sean Brown (81.0) has also separated himself from the rest of the receiving corps, while Ethan Grunkemeyer (77.8) has earned a solid grade across a team-high 564 offensive snaps.

The running back duo of Jeffrey Overton Jr. (76.2) and Marcellous Hawkins (75.2) has graded solidly, while Aidan Lynch (74.9) leads an otherwise inconsistent offensive line. On the other end of the spectrum, fifth-year tight end Benji Gosnell (46.1) has struggled to earn favorable marks, while Marlion Jackson's 53.3 grade comes as somewhat of a surprise.

Defense

[Note: Offensive players Que'Sean Brown and Pierce Petersohn are included as having taken one snap. They are italicized.]

LB George Ballance (34 snaps) - 85.2 LB Mathieu Lamah (14 snaps) - 84.6 DE Aycen Stevens (291 snaps) - 82.6 DT Kemari Copeland (312 snaps) - 79.8 LB Kaleb Spencer (307 snaps) - 79.2 DE Jason Abbey (86 snaps) - 78.4 DE Cortez Harris (247 snaps) - 75.0 DE Sherrod Henderson (13 snaps) - 74.3 DT Tyson Harley (five snaps) - 74.0 LB John-Patrick Oates (four snaps) - 74.0 LB Keon Wylie (347 snaps) - 73.6 LB Sherrod Covil (40 snaps) - 73.5 S Sheldon Robinson (47 snaps) - 73.1 S DQ Smith (178 snaps) - 72.3 DT Daniel Jennings (15 snaps) - 72.2 CB Thomas Williams (140 snaps) - 72.1 CB Joshua Clarke (261 snaps) - 71.6 DT Randy Adirika (123 snaps) - 71.3 S Tyson Flowers (356 snaps) - 71.3 DT Elhadj Fall (284 snaps) - 69.3 LB Noah Chambers (299 snaps) - 68.5 DT Brett Clatterbaugh (15 snaps) - 68.5 S Knahlij Harrell (15 snaps) - 68.4 DT T-Ron Richardson Jr. (three snaps) - 68.2 DE Mylachi Williams (151 snaps) - 67.0 DT Grant Karczewski (six snaps) - 66.9 S Quentin Reddish (410 snaps) - 65.2 S Brennan Johnson (21 snaps) - 64.0 CB Jaquez White (418 snaps) - 63.6 DE Samuel Okunlola (121 snaps) - 63.6 LB Antwone Santiago (24 snaps) - 63.5 S Jordan Bass (14 snaps) - 63.3 CB Zaevion Cleveland (20 snaps) - 63.2 CB Jahmari DeLoatch (13 snaps) - 63.0 WR Que'Sean Brown (one snap) - 62.3 DT Zeke Chinwike (six snaps) - 60.4 TE Pierce Petersohn (one snap) - 60.1 DT Kamren Johnson (one snap) - 60.0 DT Christian Evans (22 snaps) - 60.0 DT Andrew Hanchuk (two snaps) - 59.8 DT Eric Mensah (87 snaps) - 59.8 DT Deric Dandy (26 snaps) - 58.2 CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (165 snaps) - 56.7 CB Cam Chadwick Jr. (145 snaps) - 55.3 DE Javion Hilson (86 snaps) - 55.0 LB Curtis Jones Jr. (143 snaps) - 54.7 DT Gerard Johnson III (120 snaps) - 53.8 CB Amauri Polydor (17 snaps) - 51.0 CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (156 snaps) - 49.8 LB Terry Wiggins (28 snaps) - 49.5 S Tyrell Grant Jr. (seven snaps) - 49.1 CB Josh Jones (four snaps) - 49.1 DT Garrett Witherington (three snaps) - 47.9

Defensive Thoughts

Virginia Tech's defensive front has been a clear strength. Aycen Stevens (82.6), Kemari Copeland (79.8), and Kaleb Spencer (79.2) have all earned impressive grades while playing more than 290 snaps. Keon Wylie (73.6) and Cortez Harris (75.0) have also been solid contributors.

The secondary has been more inconsistent. Joshua Clarke (71.6), Thomas Williams (72.1), and Tyson Flowers (71.3) have graded relatively well, but Kenny Woseley Jr. (49.8), Cam Chadwick Jr. (55.3), and Isaiah Brown-Murray (56.7) have struggled.