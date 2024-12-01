Pop Watson, The Future of Virginia Tech Football
The Hokies will have an extremely valuable asset under center in the coming years. In Kyron Drones and Collin Schlee’s absence, Pop Watson showed that he really is the future of the Virginia Tech offense after being propelled into a starter’s role.
Watson played briefly in the end of the game against Duke, but nothing could prepare Virginia Tech for the performance Watson would have against Virginia. Watson had the highest PFF grade of any Virginia Tech player on Saturday with an 87.3 grade. He’s the real deal. Being listed at 5-foot-11, there were always be doubts, similar to the doubts that some analysts had about Kyler Murray, but Watson essentially silenced those doubts. He limited the amount of times he was sacked in comparison to the Duke game, and he showed athleticism that could be the best Virginia Tech has seen at the quarterback position this year.
Watson threw for 254 yards and added 48 yards on the ground. He did not turn the ball over once against the Cavaliers and he honestly looked like a seasoned player out there on the field. He did not take very many high risk opportunities at all, scanned the field with patience, and he’s one of the quarterbacks that understands that not every play needs to be 50+ yards.
Watson can generate big plays too though. He threw a 66 yard pass to Jaylin Lane, a 42 yard pass to Da’Quan Felton, and a 40 yard pass to Ali Jennings. He oozes confidence and he is exactly the type of quarterback that Virginia Tech will need in the future.
He still has three more years of eligibility remaining and other schools may be calling for the freshman quarterback. For now, he is a Hokie, and he’s the future of the Hokies’ team.
