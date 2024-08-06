Projecting Virginia Tech's Two-Deep Depth Chart on Defense
Virginia Tech's defensive staff brought in Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles this offseason to bolster a defense which was already on top of the ACC. Virginia Tech has so much star talent already on this side of the ball: Dorian Strong, Mansoor Delane, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Keonta Jenkins, and the list goes on. Just like the offense, this defense has a chance to look much better than they did last year, and possibly become a top-10 defense in the country if all goes right.
Here's what the depth chart could look like for the 2024 season:
Left Defensive End
1. Antwaun Powell-Ryland
2. C.J. McCray
Defensive Tackle
1. Aeneas Peebles
2. Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
Defensive Tackle
1. Josh Fuga
2. Kemari Copeland
Right Defensive End
1. Cole Nelson
2. Keyshawn Burgos
Although defensive end should look very similar to last year, as I project the depth chart to stay the same in that position, defensive tackle is going to look completely different, and there's no sure thing at tackle besides Aeneas Peebles.
There are honestly six tackles which I think can get significant minutes throughout the season: Aeneas Peebles, Josh Fuga, Kelvin Gilliam, Kemari Copeland, Wilfred Pene, and the true freshman Andrew Hanchuk. I do also think Khurtiss Perry, the transfer from Alabama, could push some of these guys for their spots.
The other big question on the defensive line is "Who's going to start alongside Aeneas Peebles?" I'll outline a case for a few of the players previously mentioned.
The one that makes the most sense for me as a day one starter is Josh Fuga. Fuga has started at least three games in every one of the past three seasons, and had starting duties in four games last season. He's especially string in run defense, recording 5.5 tackles for loss in his career at Tech. Josh seems like the safe option to fill up the defensive line, as he's entering his fifth year in Blacksburg, and he's already gained trust of the coaches. This seems like the most logical option to me, start Fuga, give the new players chances, but keep handing Fuga the keys during his last year with the program.
The trendy answer here is probably Kemari Copeland. I have gone at length talking about Kemari in the past, and he's one of the JUCO projects I am the most excited about. Here's my thoughts on Copeland from earlier in the offseason: "Kemari Copeland transferred to the Hokies from Iowa Western C.C., after attending Army West Point the year before. Copeland is as strong as they get, breaking Virginia Tech’s squat record by getting 10 reps of squatting 605 pounds — insane that a human can do that. Copeland should get some rotational minutes at defensive tackle, after making his name known at the JUCO level. I wouldn't be shocked wither if Copeland has a breakout year." Unlike any other position, defensive tackle is a position where if you're strong, you're going to play. Brent Pry seems very excited about Copeland, and could plug him into the starting lineup.
The player with the highest ceiling in this debate is Oklahoma transfer Kelvin Gilliam. Kelvin battled injury during his time in Oklahoma, and only played in six games last season, however the upside is definitely there. Gilliam was a four-star recruit, and was a top 100 player in his class in Rivals' recruiting rankings. In the spring, Gilliam claimed hes 100% for the first time in college, and is more than ready to adjust to the Virginia Tech defensive scheme. He's a player that could shock Hokie fans, and I think he has the most potential to be a star at the position, barring he stays healthy.
Will Linebacker
1. Keli Lawson
2. Jayden McDonald
Mike Linebacker
1. Sam Brumfield
2. Jaden Keller
STAR
1. Keonta Jenkins
2. Caleb Woodson
Keli Lawson and Keonta Jenkins return as some of the most versatile players in the Virginia Tech defense. I have true one hundred percent confidence that Jenkins and Lawson will remain starting in their respective positions, and they both have an opportunity to break out this year.
The player who is going to be starting alongside these two at mike linebacker? That's not a sure thing, yet. Brent Pry brought in the transfer Sam Brumfield from Middle Tennessee State, who only faced two power four schools last year, so questions have arised about his numbers possibly being inflated. Brumfield finished last season with 82 tackles, 8 quarterback hurries, and 3.5 sacks. His competition is Jaden Keller, who has started in four games for Virginia Tech, In his 2023 campaign, he tallied 23 total tackles, and two for loss.
Cornerback
1. Dorian Strong
2. Dante Lovett
Free Safety
1. Mose Phillips
2. Cameren Fleming
Strong Safety
1. Jalen Stroman
2. Jaylen Jones
Cornerback
1. Mansoor Delane
2. Braylon Johnson
Virginia Tech's secondary was completely lockdown last year, especially in pass coverage. Obviously led by Mansoor Delane and Dorian Strong, the secondary looks to be in a great spot in 2024. Strong and Delane are All-ACC contenders, Dante Lovett should find a ton of play in the nickel, and Jalen Stroman should yet again reprise his role at strong safety.
The only true question mark, if you can call it that, is the free safety position. Nasir Peoples, who had been with the program since 2018, left a large hole at that position. In last years depth chart, Peoples was followed by Jalen Stroman, who was followed by Mose Phillips. It's safe to say that Stroman can't start at both positions, which raised the question of who will start alongside him.
In recent history, it's pretty unanimously been Mose Phillips. It seems that he has won the battle to start at safety, and should add to an already talented secondary.
There truly aren't many position battles on this defense, although I would watch the competition at mike linebacker. The returning value on this defense is immeasureable. There is so much talent scattered everywhere, all the way from graduate players to true freshmen which will find time. Absolutely so much talent all over, and Brent Pry has a ton of tools to work with. Definitely a defense which could be the best in the ACC this season.