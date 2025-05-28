Ranking Every ACC Team's Wide Receiving Rooms Heading Into The 2025 Season
The ACC had eight receivers on the 2024 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List. The conference holds some of college football's top pass catchers. Receivers like Xavier Restrepo, Elic Ayomanor, Jackson Meeks, and Ja'Corey Brooks were among the most productive in all of Division I football.
They did, however, lose most of their production to the league or the transfer portal. Malachi Fields, Eric Singleton Jr., and Kevin Concepcion were just a few of the big names the ACC saw leave the conference. That doesn't mean there isn't big-time talent anymore.
The ACC could produce some of the best receivers in the 2025 season. Here's how all 17 teams' starting receivers rank amongst each other.
1. Clemson
Projected Starters: Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr., T.J. Moore
While none of these schools are going to be pass-catching powerhouses like Ohio State, don't be shocked when Clemson has a massive 2025. Williams and Wesco are consensus top receivers in the country. Wesco is coming off a productive year as a freshman. He missed a couple of games but still put up 708 yards and five touchdowns on just 41 receptions.
Williams was tied for first in receiving touchdowns in the ACC. He was Cade Klubnik's favorite weapon, and that trend will likely continue. T.J. Moore flies under the radar compared to the hype around his counterparts, but he was just as productive as Wesco. Moore's freshman campaign complemented Dabo Swinney's recruiting masterclass over the last two years.
These are all young, yet already productive talents that will be wearing the orange and purple for a while. Barring a Florida State-esque collapse, the Tigers' passing attack is going to be one to watch next season.
2. Georgia Tech
Projected Starters: Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, Dean Patterson
The FIU Panth... I mean, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have quite the group in 2025. They landed two transfers from FIU in Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson. The loss of Eric Singleton Jr. was softened well with two productive veteran acquisitions.
Rivers looked NFL-ready; he just needs a Power Four stage to shine on. He had over 1,100 yards with the Panthers with 12 touchdowns. Patterson will slide right into the same role in 2025, moving in and out of the slot to accompany Rivers's production. They retained Malik Rutherford, their second lead receiver from 2024. Haynes King will have an experienced corps this upcoming season as Georgia Tech sets its sights on ACC contention.
3. Miami
Projected Starters: C.J. Daniels, Joshisa Trader, Ray Ray Joseph
The story of the year for the ACC was the passing attack of the Hurricanes. Cam Ward put up All-American numbers with some of the nations top talent. But he, alongside Elijah Arroyo and Xavier Restrepo, has departed for the big leagues.
There's some next-level potential with their two homegrown receivers. Joshisa Trader is a prototypical X receiver. He was one of the top receivers in his class and turned heads across the state of Florida. He can high point the ball at an elite level. While he isn't the level of player, there's so much of Ja'Marr Chase's game in Trader. He's got some serious burst on the outside and is fluid in the open field. Ray Ray Joseph will be their slot receiver, and he's got some lightning-fast feet. He's a tad slim for what you'd want in the slot. However, his speed is undeniable and opens up a plethora of options.
But the man to watch is C.J. Daniels. He was a star at Liberty before transferring to LSU. While the Tigers have had a good track record with receivers, Daniels didn't receive the usage he hoped for in 2024 due to injury. He looks to bounce back with the Hurricanes. He's their best bet at attacking the middle of the field with his crafty route running. His catch radius is something Miami fans will see put on full display with Carson Beck stepping in as the new field general.
4. Florida State
Projected Starters: Duce Robinson, Squirrel White, Lawayne McCoy
The Seminoles built a solid group for Tommy Castellanos to throw to. Duce Robinson was brought in from USC to fill the lead receiver slot. The former five-star prospect is a mountain. His 6'6", 220 lbs build creates a natural advantage over opposing corners. He switched from tight end to receiver during his tenure with the Trojans and showed flashes as an outside threat in 2024. His mobility and route running will need to take a jump, but if Robinson puts it together, he could be a can't-miss receiver.
Squirrel White brings versatility that this team didn't have last year. Most would consider him underutilized at Tennessee, leading to his decision to depart for Tallahassee. White is a speedy receiver who will see most of his work out of the slot. However, the more ways you can get him the ball, the better. White could be used in jet sweeps and reverse sweeps. If the Seminoles want him to put some more weight on, don't be shocked if he moves in and out of the backfield.
The production isn't there for this year's room, but the upside is through the roof.
5. NC State
Projected Starters: Noah Rogers, Wesley Grimes, Terrell Anderson
The Wolfpack is looking to return to the spotlight in 2025. To start this decade, the Wolfpack was a consistent competitor in the ACC. Their gritty and aggressive play style on both ends of the ball produced some successful campaigns, but 2024 was not one of them.
Young gunslinger CJ Bailey will have some exciting receivers to target. Their WR1 is former Buckeye Noah Rogers. The former four-star prospect never got started at Ohio State. That doesn't mean he isn't talented enough to explode in 2025. The loss of Kevin Concepcion leaves a wide-open lead role for Rogers to fill.
Rogers has some more four-star talent accompanying him in Wesley Grimes and Terrell Anderson. This corps is still very young, but there's a lot of young, exciting talent across this offense. Every player is expected to step up in 2025. If CJ Bailey is in line for a good 2025, this receiver room could make a case for the best in the ACC.
6. Louisville
Projected Starters: Chris Bell, Dacari Collins, Caulin Lacy
The Cardinals are losing one of the leading receivers in the ACC in Ja'Corey Brooks. However, they still have some solid production returning.
Chris Bell will lead an experienced corps, accompanied by Dacari Collins and Caulin Lacy. Bell had his breakout season in 2024. He put up 737 yards on just 43 receptions. He's a thick pass catcher with a good feel for getting open in the short and mid-field. He's shown efficiency in the open field with his ability to shed tacklers. Don't take his thicker build for granted, though, as Bell has shown the ability to outrun defenders time and time again.
Dacari Collins will be a good complement. He had a decent year with NC State before transferring to Louisville. Collins has a great profile for contested catch situations. The 6'4" receiver will slide right in as their deep threat. Lacy is a speed slot from South Alabama who was expected to have a big 2024. A collarbone injury sidelined him for the rest of the year, and he'll get a chance to replicate his elite production in 2025.
7. North Carolina
Projected Starters: Jordan Shipp, Kobe Paysour, Aziah Johnson
Bill Belichick's first year will attract plenty of eyes. While he deals with a media frenzy surrounding his dating life, he's quietly built an exciting receiving corps. Gio Lopez will likely fill in for Max Johnson, who's still recovering from a career-threatening leg injury. The dynamic playmaker will have plenty of opportunities to grow with an inexperienced corps.
Jordan Shipp and Kobe Paysour are both former four-star prospects. Shipp will likely be their lead pass catcher. Paysour has the experience Belichick may lean towards, but he hasn't done too much with the opportunity he's already had. Shipp's route tree is expansive. He fills every role Belichick could envision for his number one option. Paysour will serve as their slot but can get open on the outside.
It's tough to say what the floor will be for this group, but the ceiling is high. The vision is there for the Tar Heels, time will tell if that comes to the forefront in 2025.
8. SMU
Projected Starters: Romello Brinson, Jordan Hudson, Daylon Singleton
Kevin Jennings exploded onto the scene in the Mustangs' inaugural season in the ACC. His passing attack was best to split between as many weapons as possible. Running backs and tight ends will have their designated role in this offense. The receivers are still expected to be the main contributors.
Romello Brinson will step into the X. His move from Miami to SMU didn't result in immediate production, but he still found his way into the rotation in 2024. He's one of many former four-star receivers for the Mustangs. Jordan Hudson was another acquisition from Brinson's class who found his way to Dallas. Both are hungry for more work and have the skill set to handle it.
Daylon Singleton is a true freshman four-star recruit who will slide into their slot role. His role might be more competitive, with fellow true freshman Jalen Cooper looking to get on the field as soon as possible. Production is unspoken for, but these are all high-level athletes who could contribute to Jennings's hopeful Heisman campaign.
9. Pittsburgh
Projected Starters: Kenny Johnson, Censere Lee, Raphael Williams Jr.
The Panthers have one of the more experienced corps. Their leading receiver, Kenny Johnson, was their Most Improved Player for their spring offseason. He'll be the alpha on the exterior after showcasing a good catch radius and route profile in 2024.
Censere Lee has breakaway speed that will be useful for the Panthers on the inside and outside. He fits best as their deep threat, but his route running in the short pass game will lead to more opportunities. Their go-to slot weapon will likely be Raphael Williams. He showed prowess in that role in 2024, notching 426 yards and six touchdowns. The passing game will be a versatile one for the Panthers. With a dynamic pass-catching back in Desmond Reid headlining this offense, the receivers may go under the radar early in the year.
10. Boston College
Projected Starters: Lewis Bond, Reed Harris, Jaedin Skeete
Bill O'Brien had an up-and-down 2024. Going into this season, they'll need to see some strides taken by their pass catchers on the outside. Reed Harris was a big contributor as a freshman, putting up 486 yards on 17 catches. He was a big play machine that would've broken out if he had been given a bigger role. His inconsistency in playing time was the only thing holding him back.
Jaedin Skeete will be opposite Harris, likely working in the middle of the field more than anything. The bulk of their returning production comes from Lewis Bond. He's a crafty receiver who has a natural feel for finding the open field. He's coming off a second straight campaign leading the Eagles in receiving and will likely continue that trend in 2025. Bond excels in plays with pre-snap motion, but don't think he's just a speedy gadget receiver. He's among some of the best slot receivers in the country and shows no sign of slowing down.
The overall upside of this room holds it down, especially with uncertainty at the quarterback position. These wideouts could rank higher than this if they see consistent play in the pocket.
11. Syracuse
Projected Starters: Darrell Gill Jr., Justus Ross-Simmons, Emmanuel Ross
The Orange was one of the biggest improvements in 2024. Kyle McCord led in passing yards in his lone season. They picked up transfer Rickie Collins to hopefully replicate some of that success. They lost their top three receivers to either the draft or the transfer portal. They still retained some good production, however.
Darrell Gill was fourth in receiving yards in 2024. The lanky junior has the formula to succeed in a pass-heavy scheme. He can work downfield at a high level and has intriguing ball-tracking abilities. Justus Ross-Simmons is a more physical target. He only got a chance to shine on deep ball opportunities, but he should see more work on some intermediate concepts. Emmanuel Ross is stepping into a role with little to no experience. However, he rounds off a good-sized corps with some versatile downfield creation.
Their leading receivers lack a consistent profile working the short field. Luckily, Fran Brown developed a plethora of talent in a short amount of time in 2024. He should be able to unlock their potential in 2025.
12. Virginia Tech
Projected Starters: Donovan Greene, Cameron Seldon, Ayden Greene
The Hokies had a stacked receiving corps in 2024. Injuries and offensive efficiency held back its potential. Now, they have a flock of mostly new faces. Donovan Greene was brought in from Wake Forrest as their Da'Quan Felton replacement. The former four-star recruit is a physical, downfield threat who will be a popular option in the red zone. He was on a positive trajectory after his work in 2023. The Deacon Demons saw an overall decrease in the air, so naturally, his production went down.
Arguably, the most exciting weapon on offense is Cameron Seldon. Once the highest-rated player in Virginia, Seldon is transitioning from running back to wide receiver. He was an explosive weapon for Tennessee but was lost in the depth chart more times than not. He's electric in the open field with vision you can't teach. His technical ability is in the air due to his lack of reps at receiver. He'll undoubtedly be a great deep threat with the potential to develop into an All-ACC level talent.
Ayden Greene is he only receiver with an already established presence. Greene will be used a lot more in the intermediate range, as well as a spike in red zone opportunities. The production is nowhere near what a starting corps should be, but one could argue that's due to none of them getting the opportunity
13. Virginia
Projected Starters: Jahmal Edrine, Trell Harris, Kameron Courtney
The Virginia passing attack should've been better in 2024. Departure from Anthony Colandrea led the Cavaliers to look towards Chandler Morris as their starter. They looked to be in shape for an improved offense until Malachi Fields left for the Fighting Irish.
They failed to bring a true number one in for Fields. Jahmal Edrine left a dormant Purdue offense for greener pastures. However, he hasn't shown that he's willing to handle a lead role throughout his career. Some scouts may be higher on Edrine, but the numbers don't support his case for an ideal replacement for one of college football's rising star wideouts.
Trell Harris will see more targets without the presence of a true alpha receiver. However, the same trend remains. They will have to develop with Morris in 2025 if the Cavaliers want to make noise.
14. Duke
Projected Starters: Andrel Anthony, Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown
Maybe I just don't see the vision for the Blue Devils. They made a great move landing Tulane's Darian Mensah. They just showed little to no effort to acquire any top-end talent for him to throw to. They have some production remaining on the roster in Que'Sean Brown. He's a slot-savvy wideout who doesn't stretch the field as well as Eli Pancol and Jordan Moore did last season.
Cooper Barkate has a lot of production supporting his resume, but it was all at the Ivy League level. That doesn't mean he can't succeed, though. He had a monster year for Harvard. His 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns ranked second in program history. It's unlikely he'll replicate that success in the ACC, but he should still have a solid campaign.
Andrel Anthony is stepping into their lead X receiver role. The Blue Devils are investing in his upside as he's yet to break 500 yards in his career. He's also coming off an ACL injury that sidelined him for the year. The versatility isn't there for this group, but they've got enough talent for Mensah to produce.
Expect there to be a spread in yardage with the lack of a true frontman.
15. Wake Forest
Projected Starters: Micah Mays Jr., Sterling Berkhalter, Carlos Hernandez
The Deacon Demons are ranking higher than they would on almost every other ranking. The bad news is it's still not a great group. Micah Mays is a young but promising lead receiver. He high points the ball downfield like a natural and has some serious speed on the exterior. He can work in between the hash marks well but is more comfortable getting the ball down the sideline. The more he expands his game, the more opportunities he'll get.
Sterling Berkhalter didn't have the season he'd hoped with Cincinnati. After starting at North Carolina A&T, he left the Bearcats for an open role opposite Mays. His size will give the Deacon Demons a more physical downfield threat when they draw up concepts for Mays in the middle of the field. Carlos Hernandez could be a sneaky productive slot receiver after seeing success in that role with Washington State.
The Deacon Demons will be playing from behind more times than not. They have a solid rushing attack, but there needs to be more consistency through the air. That doesn't just fall on the shoulders of Robby Ashford. 2025 will be a test of how much each of these receivers can produce against the odds.
16. California
Projected Starters: Dazmin James, Trond Grizzell, Jacob De Jesus
The Golden Bears' record doesn't reflect how good their squad was. Unfortunately, that record is what led to some of their offense's biggest departures. Now they're left with a mixed bag of weapons. They have some decent production with Jacob De Jesus and Trond Grizzell. Grizzell saw a step back from his 2023 campaign, but he could still replicate that production. De Jesus will be a solid option out of the slot, but is undersized if he were to see any reps on the exterior.
Lack of a true threat outside leads to their commitment to Dazmin James from Arkansas. He has breakaway speed and looks promising in the open field. There still lacks an overall deep threat ability from all of these receivers. Lack of production leads to minimal projections for 2025.
17. Stanford
Projected Starters: CJ Williams, Tiger Bachmeier, David Pantelis
Frank Reich has a monumental amount of work to do in 2025. This entire roster is very raw and inexperienced. Their leading receiver, Elic Ayomanor, was responsible for almost 40% of their total receiving yardage. That combined with the loss of their WR2, inexperienced Mosley V, the Cardinal have limited experience.
Yale transfer David Pantelis has promise. He recorded 901 yards and eight touchdowns at Yale last year, but he didn't play the talent he'll face this year. Again, this isn't ruling him out entirely. The difference between him and Duke transfer Cooper Barkate is the quarterback.
Even though this is a wide receiver ranking, the quarterback has to be taken into consideration to gauge their production. Even then, CJ Williams and Tiger Bachmeier combined for 315 yards in 2024. The only production they have wasn't even in the FBS.
The Stanford offense is unknown as of right now, and that's not a good thing.