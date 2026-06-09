Ranking Virginia Tech Football's 2026 Road Games By Difficulty

Virginia Tech football is set for a fair bit of aerial travel in the 2026 season, making stops in Chestnut HIll, Mass.; Dallas, Texas; Berkeley, California; Clemson, South Carolina, and Miami Gardens, Florida. Here's my rankings of how difficult each of Virginia Tech's six road games shape up to be.

No. 6: Boston College

Last year, Boston College bottomed out at 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. This year, the Eagles appear set to take a fairly sizable swing at quarterback with Mason McKenzie, a Saginaw Valley State transfer making the jump from Division II. McKenzie was productive last season, completing 180 of 301 passes for 2,086 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while also bringing mobility to the position.

Still, there is an obvious gap between producing in the GLIAC and being asked to steady an ACC offense. I think Boston College will be marginally better than in 2025, but it won't be enough for it to defeat the Hokies.

No. 5: Maryland

For a flash, Maryland looked solid. The Terrapins won their first four games of the season. The campaign, however, quickly unraveled from there. Maryland stumbled to close out the season, losing its final eight games. Freshman signal-caller Malik Washington threw for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and he was solid at points. However, a 98-yard performance against Rutgers marked one of his lowest points. Even with one of his strongest performances — a 459-yard (38-for-61) output against Michigan State — Maryland couldn't win, falling 38-28 in that contest.

The Terrapins lost eight straight for the first time in 10 seasons last year. Maryland lost five straight to close out the 2024 season, too, so I wouldn't be surprised if Virginia Tech is able to move past the Terrapins. Historical precedent, however, creates the possibility for a trap game. Virginia Tech hasn't won a out-of-conference Power Four game since West Virginia in 2017, though it should possess a sizable skill advantage over the Terrapins.

No. 4: California

California is not an overwhelming road test, but it is a tricky one. The Golden Bears went 7-6 overall, and the biggest reason for concern for Virginia Tech is quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. As a freshman, Sagapolutele threw for 3,454 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, giving Cal a legitimate passing-game centerpiece entering 2026.

That could make life difficult for Virginia Tech, especially if the Hokies allow him to settle in early. The question is whether Cal’s defense can hold up enough to make that offensive upside matter. The Golden Bears allowed 27.2 points per game last season, so while Sagapolutele gives California a real path to making this game uncomfortable, there are still enough questions on the other side of the ball to keep it from ranking higher for me.

No. 3: Clemson

Clemson is not quite the automatic top-of-the-board road game it might have been in past years, but it is still Clemson. The Tigers went 7-6 overall and 4-4 in ACC play last season, but they were not exactly a pushover defensively, allowing just 20.5 points per game.

The question is how much offensive reset Clemson has to absorb after Cade Klubnik’s departure. Klubnik threw for 2,943 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2025, and replacing that much experience is rarely clean, especially when the Tigers are integrating a relatively inexperienced quarterback like Christopher Vizzina is. Still, a trip to Death Valley remains one of the more difficult asks on Virginia Tech’s schedule, even if the Tigers do not enter 2026 with the same air of inevitability they've previously carried.

No. 2: SMU

he Mustangs went 9-4 overall and 6-2 in ACC play last season, and Rhett Lashlee’s offense remained one of the league’s more dangerous units, averaging 31.2 points per game.

Kevin Jennings is the obvious problem for Virginia Tech. He threw for 3,641 yards last season, giving SMU the kind of passing-game ceiling that can punish teams if the game starts to tilt. The Mustangs were strong on the other side, too, allowing just 18.3 points per game, which is why this sits near the top of the road slate.

It is not just a hostile trip; it is a matchup against one of the ACC’s more complete teams, one that could threaten for a College Football Playoff (CFP) for the second time in three years.

No. 1: Miami

Miami is the clear-cut toughest road game on Virginia Tech’s 2026 schedule. The Hurricanes are coming off a 2025 season in which they finished second in the ACC, reached the College Football Playoff title game and paired one of the league’s most explosive offenses with its best scoring defense.

Carson Beck is gone after throwing for 3,813 yards last season, but Miami still has enough talent to make this a brutal trip. Darian Mensah transferred in after a winding path from Tulane to Duke to Miami, giving the Hurricanes a proven ACC quarterback after he threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions with the Blue Devils in 2025.

The Hurricanes allowed just 14.8 points per game in 2025, the best mark in the ACC, and even with Miami working with its fourth quarterback in as many seasons, going to Hard Rock Stadium against a roster that strong is the hardest ask on Virginia Tech’s road slate.